Ewa Villages, HI
91-1728 Ala Loa Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:44 PM

91-1728 Ala Loa Street

91-1728 Ala Loa Street · (808) 523-7653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

91-1728 Ala Loa Street, Ewa Villages, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move in Ready!!
This 1 Bed 1 Bath Ohana unit is located in Ewa Beach built in 2018 has eat in kitchen, vinyl floors and its own washer and dryer for the unit. Terrific location, next to parks, Parks & schools. Easy access to H-1 freeway, close proximity to shopping & restaurants and Military Base. Cool, breezy & clean! Tenants pay all utilities (water/sewer & electricity) LEASE TERMS: Minimum Lease: 1 Year Security Deposit: First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy Credit & Background Check Required Rental Background Fee: $50 per Adult living in the home over 18- NON REFUNDABLE call Ryan Riggins RS-74740 808-330-9105 @ John Riggins Real Estate ?? Showings will be to Covid -19 ( 24 hr Notice Required )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1728 Ala Loa Street have any available units?
91-1728 Ala Loa Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 91-1728 Ala Loa Street currently offering any rent specials?
91-1728 Ala Loa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1728 Ala Loa Street pet-friendly?
No, 91-1728 Ala Loa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ewa Villages.
Does 91-1728 Ala Loa Street offer parking?
No, 91-1728 Ala Loa Street does not offer parking.
Does 91-1728 Ala Loa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-1728 Ala Loa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1728 Ala Loa Street have a pool?
No, 91-1728 Ala Loa Street does not have a pool.
Does 91-1728 Ala Loa Street have accessible units?
No, 91-1728 Ala Loa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1728 Ala Loa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1728 Ala Loa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1728 Ala Loa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 91-1728 Ala Loa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
