91-1728 Ala Loa Street

Move in Ready!!

This 1 Bed 1 Bath Ohana unit is located in Ewa Beach built in 2018 has eat in kitchen, vinyl floors and its own washer and dryer for the unit. Terrific location, next to parks, Parks & schools. Easy access to H-1 freeway, close proximity to shopping & restaurants and Military Base. Cool, breezy & clean! Tenants pay all utilities (water/sewer & electricity) LEASE TERMS: Minimum Lease: 1 Year Security Deposit: First Month's Rent Required Prior to Occupancy Credit & Background Check Required Rental Background Fee: $50 per Adult living in the home over 18- NON REFUNDABLE call Ryan Riggins RS-74740 808-330-9105 @ John Riggins Real Estate ?? Showings will be to Covid -19 ( 24 hr Notice Required )