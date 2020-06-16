All apartments in Ewa Gentry
Find more places like 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ewa Gentry, HI
/
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

91-6221 Kapolei Parkway

91-6221 Kapolei Parkway · (808) 670-1623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ewa Gentry
See all
Ewa
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

91-6221 Kapolei Parkway, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit #317 · Avail. Jun 22

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Rarely available 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, community pool, BBQ, and parks. Featuring open floorplan, stainless steel appliances, 10 PV solar panels, solar water heater, large loft, fenced yard, patio, ceiling fans, central AC, and more! Comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven/range, garbage disposal, washer, and dryer. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and HOA maintenance fees. Owner willing to consider 2 pets less than 25lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway have any available units?
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway have?
Some of 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
91-6221 Kapolei Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway offer parking?
No, 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway has a pool.
Does 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway have accessible units?
No, 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 91-6221 Kapolei Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ewa Gentry 1 BedroomsEwa Gentry 2 Bedrooms
Ewa Gentry 3 BedroomsEwa Gentry Apartments with Balcony
Ewa Gentry Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIWaipahu, HIKapolei, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIWaimalu, HIMakaha, HIWaianae, HIWaipio Acres, HI
Aiea, HIPupukea, HIHalawa, HIEast Honolulu, HIWaipio, HIMaili, HIPearl City, HIRoyal Kunia, HIHaleiwa, HI
Makakilo, HIMililani Town, HIOcean Pointe, HIMililani Mauka, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HIWest Loch Estate, HIKaneohe, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ewa

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity