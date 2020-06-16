91-6221 Kapolei Parkway

Amenities
Rarely available 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Close to shopping centers, restaurants, community pool, BBQ, and parks. Featuring open floorplan, stainless steel appliances, 10 PV solar panels, solar water heater, large loft, fenced yard, patio, ceiling fans, central AC, and more! Comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, oven/range, garbage disposal, washer, and dryer. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, and HOA maintenance fees. Owner willing to consider 2 pets less than 25lbs.