99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Available on July 7, 2020...A nicely done pet friendly apartment that can be considered an extra large 3 room studio. It is in a small building. It is located in Aiea, not far from military bases, Pearlridge Mall and public transportation. There are shopping centers with a supermarket, restaurants and more within walking distance. This apartment has its own fenced in yard for privacy. The kitchen has a granite counter top. The living/kitchen area are combined, so this area is a little bit tight on space. The bedroom is nice sized with a large walk-in closet. This apartment has travertine tile flooring throughout. Your pet is welcome. We allow 1 dog and/or 1 cat. Utilities are included. WIFI access is free. Minimum 6 month lease. No parking stalls attached with unit. Plenty of street parking a few houses down..



OPEN HOUSE SHOWINGS on Saturday's from 11:00 am till 12:00 pm and Wednesday's from 5:00-6:00 pm. Tenant occupied. Contact Neal at 808-753-3399, for an appointment, also.



Neal Fineman & Associates, Hawaii RE Broker #RB-20229.



http://nfpmteam.com

The home is located near many military bases, shopping centers and malls and restaurants. The home has been divided into three separate apartments. Located in Aiea, HI 96701