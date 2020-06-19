All apartments in Aiea
Last updated June 19 2020

99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E

99-040 Upapalu Dr · No Longer Available
Location

99-040 Upapalu Dr, Aiea, HI 96701
Aiea

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Available on July 7, 2020...A nicely done pet friendly apartment that can be considered an extra large 3 room studio. It is in a small building. It is located in Aiea, not far from military bases, Pearlridge Mall and public transportation. There are shopping centers with a supermarket, restaurants and more within walking distance. This apartment has its own fenced in yard for privacy. The kitchen has a granite counter top. The living/kitchen area are combined, so this area is a little bit tight on space. The bedroom is nice sized with a large walk-in closet. This apartment has travertine tile flooring throughout. Your pet is welcome. We allow 1 dog and/or 1 cat. Utilities are included. WIFI access is free. Minimum 6 month lease. No parking stalls attached with unit. Plenty of street parking a few houses down..

OPEN HOUSE SHOWINGS on Saturday's from 11:00 am till 12:00 pm and Wednesday's from 5:00-6:00 pm. Tenant occupied. Contact Neal at 808-753-3399, for an appointment, also.

Neal Fineman & Associates, Hawaii RE Broker #RB-20229.

http://nfpmteam.com
The home is located near many military bases, shopping centers and malls and restaurants. The home has been divided into three separate apartments. Located in Aiea, HI 96701

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E have any available units?
99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aiea, HI.
What amenities does 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E have?
Some of 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E currently offering any rent specials?
99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E pet-friendly?
No, 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiea.
Does 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E offer parking?
Yes, 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E does offer parking.
Does 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E have a pool?
No, 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E does not have a pool.
Does 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E have accessible units?
No, 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E does not have accessible units.
Does 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E have units with dishwashers?
No, 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E have units with air conditioning?
No, 99-040 Upapalu Dr. #E does not have units with air conditioning.
