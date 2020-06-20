47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Kaneohe 2 bed / 1 bath Duplex w/ utl. incl. - Hui Iwa St. (Temple Valley - Kaneohe)

2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/ elec., water & sewer included



$1975/Mo



FEATURES

Property Type: Duplex

Year Built: 2009

Unit Sq. Footage: 1070

Bedroom: 2

Bathroom: 1

Parking: Street parking

Lease Duration: Month-month lease

Deposit: $1975

Pet Policy: No pets



DESCRIPTION

This spacious, partially furnished, 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home is located on the bottom floor. There is a back lanai deck to relax on. The kitchen and living room areas have laminate flooring, smaller bedroom has carpet and the bigger bedroom has plank vinyl. The bathroom has a tub. A spacious walk in closet is able to store your personal belongs. There are many trees around the property that provide great shade and give you a nice cool breeze. The unit is conveniently located near to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks. Electric, water & sewer are included. No pets and no smoking. Renters' insurance is required.



Available July 1, 2020

Non-refundable application fee is $22.00 per adult



For more information or to schedule a showing please contact:

Chad Nakagawa

(808) 351-1463

chad@kawpm.com



