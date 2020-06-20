47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A

Amenities
Kaneohe 2 bed / 1 bath Duplex w/ utl. incl. - Hui Iwa St. (Temple Valley - Kaneohe)
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/ elec., water & sewer included
$1975/Mo
FEATURES
Property Type: Duplex
Year Built: 2009
Unit Sq. Footage: 1070
Bedroom: 2
Bathroom: 1
Parking: Street parking
Lease Duration: Month-month lease
Deposit: $1975
Pet Policy: No pets
DESCRIPTION
This spacious, partially furnished, 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home is located on the bottom floor. There is a back lanai deck to relax on. The kitchen and living room areas have laminate flooring, smaller bedroom has carpet and the bigger bedroom has plank vinyl. The bathroom has a tub. A spacious walk in closet is able to store your personal belongs. There are many trees around the property that provide great shade and give you a nice cool breeze. The unit is conveniently located near to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks. Electric, water & sewer are included. No pets and no smoking. Renters' insurance is required.
Available July 1, 2020
Non-refundable application fee is $22.00 per adult
For more information or to schedule a showing please contact:
Chad Nakagawa
(808) 351-1463
chad@kawpm.com
