Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

9 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Statesboro, GA

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
205 Sunview Drive
205 Sunview Drive, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1118 sqft
205 Sunview Drive Available 07/15/20 205 Sunview Drive - Located in Cobblestone Place, great and quiet area! Small fenced-in back yard and covered patio area! This unit is also a corner unit! Call today for a showing! (RLNE2205288)

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
206 BoniLane Drive #112
206 Bonielane Dr, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
992 sqft
206 BoniLane Drive #112 Available 07/15/20 206 BoniLane Drive #112 - Located in BoniLane Cove! All LVP flooring throughout, grey paint, stainless appliances and pet friendly! Washer and dryer included.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
37 Somerset Townhouses
37 Somerset, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1108 sqft
37 Somerset Townhouses Available 08/04/20 2/2 condo for $800/m - Family/Professional No Pets Allowed (RLNE5764184)

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
4 South Walnut #3
4 South Walnut Street, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
4 South Walnut #3 - The Post - Recently renovated 2 bedroom apartment located at The Post in downtown Statesboro. Call today for a showing! (RLNE5616711)

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
221 Sunview Drive
221 Sunview Drive, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1118 sqft
221 Sunview Drive Available 07/13/20 221 Sunview Drive - Great unit located in Cobblestone Place. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a small fenced-in backyard. *Pictures are of 231 Sunview but the floorplan is the same. *finishes may differ.

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
230 Lanier Dr
230 Lanier Road, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
825 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath apartment in Park Place complex. Close to GSU. Available Now!. Call our office today for more information.

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
120 Valley Rd
120 Valley Road, Statesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
1134 sqft
Nice 2 bed / 2 bath condo located in Statesboro!! Close to schools and minutes from malls and shopping!! Call or come by our office for more details!! Available July 5th!!
Results within 5 miles of Statesboro

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4325 Country Club Rd
4325 Country Club Rd, Bulloch County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
2800 sqft
Available Ealry August 2020! 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath townhouse in a great quiet neighborhood! Call today to schedule a tour!

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
301 Palm Ave
301 Palm Avenue, Bulloch County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1220 sqft
Incredible 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome available Fall 2020 in The Hammocks. You'll enjoy living on a quiet friendly cul-de-sac in this well maintained and upscale neighborhood.

