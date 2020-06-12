/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
105 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Skidaway Island, GA
27 Chatuachee Xing
27 Chatuachee Crossing, Skidaway Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
2230 sqft
Rental at The Landings!! - Adorable 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms single family home located in The Landings! Partial Marsh Views, circular driveway and large backyard. Spacious kitchen, dining room and family room. Great for entertaining.
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
898 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Southside
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Oakdale
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1403 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
Paradise Park
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Paradise Park
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1049 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Buccaneer Trace
55 E Deerwood Rd, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1095 sqft
Convenient location, just a short drive from Historic Savannah and Tybee Island Beach. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, tennis court and pool.
LaRoche Park - Springhill - Daffin Heights
2374 Pinetree Road
2374 Pinetree Road, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1025 sqft
Renovated Cute & Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom fenced in yard! Cute in closed screen porch with washer and dryer also owner has a lawnmower for the tenants as well! This cute house is a must see located near skidaway road, Savannah State close to
Parkside
1408 E 49TH
1408 East 49th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
Mid town - This house features two bedrooms and one bathroom. Living room with wood floors. Sunroom. Kitchen is furnished with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Washer & dryer connections. Central heat & air.
Oakdale
6803 Waters Ave Home B
6803 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$735
788 sqft
Two Bedroom Mobile Home Near Waters & Eisenhower - Two bedroom mobile home with breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and covered carport Water, trash, and lot rent included Gas and electric Security deposit equal to rent 6 month leases available Pets
Skyland Terrace - Greenway Park - Grove Park
459 Mall Blvd Apt 26
459 Mall Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
459 Mall Blvd, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Galley kitchen with breakfast area, Living room/Living with tile floors and sliding doors to patio, Master bedroom, has sitting room/office attached. Pool and Tennis privileges included. $1200 per month.
Windsor Forest
163 Holland Park Circle
163 Holland Park Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1292 sqft
2BR, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at Holland Park Townhomes in SouthSide.
117 Ladonna Drive
117 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
907 sqft
Adorable two bedroom, one bathroom townhome located on Wilmington Island! With it's close proximity to restaurants, shopping, schools, Tybee Island, and easy access to downtown, it won't last long!
2111 Whitemarsh Way
2111 Whitemarsh Way, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1559 sqft
Open and bright 2 bedroom / 2 1/2 bath condo on Whitemarsh Island. Updated end unit with beautiful marsh views and attached 2 car garage, washer and dryer. Gated community with access to large clubhouse, pool, and fitness center.
1 Oak Forest Lane
1 Oak Forest Lane, Chatham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Nice 2 bed 1 bath upper level apartment near Savannah State. Easy maintenance flooring with washer/dryer hookups in kitchen. Requirements are minimum credit score 535, monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount, and no prior evictions.
832 Dancy Avenue
832 Dancy Avenue, Vernonburg, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1299 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom slice of paradise on the marsh! Upper level covered porch to catch those marsh breezes. Den/study in addition to large living room and big eat-in kitchen gives you lots of living space.
113 Ladonna Drive
113 Ladonna Dr, Wilmington Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
922 sqft
Cute 2 bed 1 bath duplex on Wilmington Island! Freshly painted and great location across from May Howard school. Washer/dryer hookups in large laundry room. Large back yard with patio. Small pets considered. Contact us to schedule a showing.
East Savannah
2403 Bolling Street
2403 Bolling Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1135 sqft
Beautifully renovated light filled 2 bed/1 bath apartment on a quiet street offering parking, laundry room, expansive lawn, and more. This unit is located on the 2nd floor with a large screened in porch.
Southside
12510 White Bluff Road
12510 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
917 sqft
$100 admin fee due at lease signing Renters insurance required No smoking policy Beautiful two bedroom two bathroom condo conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and much more.
Oakhurst
202 Travis St. B - 4
202 Travis St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom. Great central location. Includes free off street parking. Quiet neighborhood. Large shared backyard. Fourplex Apartment building located on a quiet Cul De Sac.
2301 Walden Park Drive
2301 Walden Park Drive, Whitemarsh Island, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1314 sqft
2301 Walden Park Drive in located in the gated community of Mercer Point on Whitemarsh Island. 3rd floor unit, 1325 Sqf. 2 bedroom and and 2 full baths, Rare unit with bonus sunroof.
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
1078 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
950 sqft
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
