2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
122 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Georgetown, GA
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Preston Grove
1825 Grove Point Rd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1146 sqft
Welcome home to Preston Grove!Preston Grove offers a variety of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring nicely appointed kitchens, tons of storage space and large outdoor patio and balconies.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
4 Units Available
The Trellis
15 Brasseler Blvd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1159 sqft
Find a lifestyle that fits you. When it comes to service, our friendly, professional onsite management staff does what it takes to make your experience at The Trellis an experience of higher standard of living.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
244 Hinesville Unit B
244 Hinesville Rd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
648 sqft
Available NOW!!! - Cozy Country living/convenient location 2BR/1BA cozy cottage with attached decks.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
777 King George Boulevard
777 King George Boulevard, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1565 sqft
777 King George Blvd #53 Savannah, GA 31419 Updated Townhome! Freshly painted. 2 bedrooms! 2 1/2 baths! Decorative molding in foyer. 9 foot ceilings on the 1st floor. Hard wood floors in downstairs living area.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
777 King George Blvd, Unit #9
777 King George Blvd, Georgetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1596 sqft
This two bedroom two 1/2 bath home is located in Georgetown Place townhomes. It is a very spacious town home that is located near everything.
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
12 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1207 sqft
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1054 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
11 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1190 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
21 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1195 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windsor Forest
1 Unit Available
4 Inwood Rd
4 Inwood Road, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available JUNE 5TH!!!! - 2BR/2BA 1052 sq ft home with cozy wood floors & walls. Fenced yard, & access to dock where you can fish, shrimp, and crab. Conveniently located near Savannah Mall, Walmart, HAAF, AASU, and much more.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Windsor Forest
1 Unit Available
12300 Apache Avenue
12300 Apache Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12300 Apache Avenue in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
14 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
1078 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
43 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1165 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
3 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
950 sqft
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Chatham Parkway
56 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1209 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Southside
12 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Paradise Park
8 Units Available
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$990
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Paradise Park
26 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1049 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
112 Units Available
Parc at Pooler
2200 Old Quacco Rd, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
Welcome Home to Parc at Pooler. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
164 Reese Way
164 Reese Way, Chatham County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1040 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Property: 164 Reese Way Savannah, Ga 31419 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom $1200 per month Highlights: Available August 15th End Unit 1040 Square Feet All Electric Amenities (Playground, Pool, Lawn Care) Pet-Friendly Property
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
254 Magnolia Street
254 Magnolia St, Richmond Hill, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Available 07/09/20 Month to Month Fully Furnished All Utilities - great as you transition in or out of town. Pet Friendly! About Poppy Place - Short Term Rental Fully Furnished This is a two bedroom, one bath home located in Richmond Hill, GA.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
1 Unit Available
826 Tibet Ave.
826 Tibet Avenue, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1262 sqft
Colonial Place Townhomes-Southside Savannah-Tibet/Middleground Area - Tibet Avenue End Unit Townhome freshly painted, Great Room with new vinyl plank flooring offering a guest closet and extra storage closet. Powder Room on the main floor.
