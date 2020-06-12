/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
106 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Garden City, GA
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
Azure Cove
1326 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
963 sqft
Join us at our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that everday vacation vibe you've been looking for.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
The Arbors
4035 Kessler Ave, Garden City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1070 sqft
Check out our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! The Arbors is designed with your comfort and enjoyment in mind. Check out these stunning photos to see for yourself.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
527 US Highway 80 Highway
527 US Route 80, Garden City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
A professional building that is located in a high traffic area across Sunny Side Up and walking distance to Carey Hilliards.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:50pm
Chatham Parkway
56 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1209 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Chatham Parkway
29 Units Available
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1171 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wilshire Estates - Savannah Mall
3 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
950 sqft
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
11 Units Available
The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1207 sqft
High-quality features include gourmet kitchens, fireplaces, air conditioning, garden tubs, and walk-in wardrobes. Enjoy the fire pit, pool, and outdoor grill area. Close to Historic Downtown Savannah with links to I-95 and I-16.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes
1015 King George Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1132 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Georgetown Crossing Apartment Homes in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
River Walk Savannah
101 Saint George Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
948 sqft
Welcome Home to River Walk River Walk Savannah provides our residents with unparalleled luxury with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, screened patio/balconies and washer/dryer cabinets thoughtfully mingled with modern
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
20 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
17 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1212 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
30 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
44 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1165 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
36 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
23 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
21 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1195 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Downtown Savannah
6 Units Available
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
39 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1177 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
120 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Eastside
19 Units Available
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
13 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
1078 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
