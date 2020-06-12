/
2 bedroom apartments
46 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, GA
$
136 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
1 Unit Available
311 Adams Road
311 Adams Road, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1100 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH All new carpet and paint. Large living room with built in bookcase and tray ceiling. Both bedrooms have private bathrooms. Kitchen includes granite countertops and breakfast seating; fridge, glass-top stove, dishwasher, and disposal.
11 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1074 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
$
210 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1163 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
20 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
$
16 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
$
17 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1212 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
10 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1098 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
23 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
$
14 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
797 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
39 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1177 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
$
120 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
112 Units Available
Parc at Pooler
2200 Old Quacco Rd, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
Welcome Home to Parc at Pooler. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.
$
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
1 Unit Available
54 Ashleigh Ln
54 Ashleigh Lane, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Available May 7th - Updated Townhome located in Godley Park gated community. Freshly painted with new carpet and new stainless appliances. Two bedrooms located upstairs both with full baths. Powder room/half bath located downstairs.
1 Unit Available
62 Winter Lake Circle
62 Winter Lake Drive, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1335 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in Spring Lake. Two tone paint color throughout townhome. Open floor plan, propane gas fireplace, kitchen overlooks dining rm/living room.
1 Unit Available
215 Sonata Circle
215 Sonata Circle, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1124 sqft
215 Sonata Circle Pooler, GA 31322 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! Terrific Pooler Location in desirable Harmony Townes! Close to I-16 and I-95, Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment Complex! Single Story End Condominium Unit! Screened in Porch
1 Unit Available
101 Hodgeville Road
101 Hodgeville Rd, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
940 sqft
This spacious 2 bed/1 bath apartment has a light filled open floor plan with large living area open to kitchen. Rent includes water/sewer/trash service. Has washer/dryer and shared fenced in backyard.
1 Unit Available
408 North Newton Street
408 North Newton Street, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Fully furnished, all utilities and wifi included two bedroom, one bath home in the heart of Pooler. Quiet neighborhood. This home rents on a month to month lease.
5 Units Available
Azure Cove
1326 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
963 sqft
Join us at our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that everday vacation vibe you've been looking for.
6 Units Available
The Arbors
4035 Kessler Ave, Garden City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1070 sqft
Check out our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! The Arbors is designed with your comfort and enjoyment in mind. Check out these stunning photos to see for yourself.
3 Units Available
Bradley Pointe Apartments
1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1054 sqft
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN
11 Units Available
The Place at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1190 sqft
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! The irresistible charm of southern coastal living is yours at The Links at Georgetown and The Place at Georgetown.
