2 bed 2 bath apartments
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Remerton, GA
1603 Victory St.
1603 Victory Drive, Remerton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$525
874 sqft
Spacious 2BD/2B apartment in Remerton. Large kitchen w/ laundry, two full bathrooms, and a back deck.
Results within 1 mile of Remerton
5 A Wooddale Cir
5 Wooddale Dr, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1065 sqft
2BD/1B duplex in New Woodvalley Subdivision.
1711 Springhill Pl
1711 Springhill Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
983 sqft
New Construction! 2BD/2B Duplex near I-75, VSU, & Valdosta Mall area. Move in Ready June 1. Cable and Internet included in rent!
10 B Wooddale Cir
10 Wooddale Dr, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
1065 sqft
This two bedroom / two bath duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac on the West side of Valdosta. Close to Kohls, Valdosta Mall, Publix, I-75 and lots of restaurants and retail.
1329 Edgewood Dr
1329 Edgewood Dr, Remerton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1080 sqft
Newly renovated 2BD/2.B townhome in Remerton.
1715 Springhill Place
1715 Springhill Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
983 sqft
Springhill Place - New Construction - Beautiful New Construction near I-75, VSU, & Valdosta Mall area. Move in Ready June 1. All New 2BD/2B duplex. Cable and Internet included. (RLNE5828918)
2092 S. Sherwood Dr. B-11
2092 South Sherwood Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1156 sqft
Rolling Hills Condos - Gated - Beautifully updated condo in the exclusive Rolling Hills Condo's. 2BD/2B with hardwood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Gated community with pool. Downstairs unit. Renters Insurance Required.
Results within 5 miles of Remerton
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1372 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.
2305 Bemiss Rd.
2305 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$595
896 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Close to Moody AFB, SGMC, I-75, and more. 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath townhouse w/ stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer & dryer. Pest control included.
1329 Edgewood Dr
1329 Edgewood Dr, Remerton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1080 sqft
Newly renovated 2BD/2.B townhome in Remerton.
339 Brookfield Road
339 Brookfield Road, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1139 sqft
339 Brookfield Road Available 06/15/20 Two Bedroom Townhouse in Somerset - $695/mo - Large 2BD/2.5B Townhouse located in Somerset behind Big Lots. Tenant responsible for maintaining their side of the lawn. (RLNE2381685)
Results within 10 miles of Remerton
1329 Edgewood Dr
1329 Edgewood Dr, Remerton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1080 sqft
Newly renovated 2BD/2.B townhome in Remerton.
3433 Ashurst Drive
3433 Ashurst Drive, Lowndes County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1185 sqft
3433 Ashurst Drive Available 06/17/20 2BD/2B home in quiet Lowndes County neighborhood. - 2BD/2B home in Lowndes County. Large fenced yard. Two car garage. (RLNE2557081)