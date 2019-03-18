Rent Calculator
Location
5196 Brough Lane, Redan, GA 30088
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious, renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is move in ready! You'll love the recent renovations, convenient location, and most of all, great price! Please contact us today to set up a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5196 Brough Lane have any available units?
5196 Brough Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Redan, GA
.
What amenities does 5196 Brough Lane have?
Some of 5196 Brough Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5196 Brough Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5196 Brough Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5196 Brough Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5196 Brough Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Redan
.
Does 5196 Brough Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5196 Brough Lane offers parking.
Does 5196 Brough Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5196 Brough Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5196 Brough Lane have a pool?
No, 5196 Brough Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5196 Brough Lane have accessible units?
No, 5196 Brough Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5196 Brough Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5196 Brough Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5196 Brough Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5196 Brough Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
