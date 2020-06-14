/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM
41 Furnished Apartments for rent in Port Wentworth, GA
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
305 Dogwood Cir
305 Dogwood Circle, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2033 sqft
Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bathroom executive home near Pooler, GA. Balcony, screened in patio, separate storage building behind home. Perfect for short term or long term. Waterpark, Hardwood Floors, No Carpet anywhere. Ss appl. Like new...
Results within 5 miles of Port Wentworth
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 North Newton Street
408 North Newton Street, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
800 sqft
Fully furnished, all utilities and wifi included two bedroom, one bath home in the heart of Pooler. Quiet neighborhood. This home rents on a month to month lease.
Results within 10 miles of Port Wentworth
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
$
30 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
Chatham Parkway
56 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$862
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Beach Institute
1 Unit Available
547 East Macon Street
547 East Macon Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
650 sqft
Adorable 2 bed 1 bath cottage with charming architectural details in the historic district. Fully furnished and features private courtyard with deck and includes washer dryer and offstreet parking. Large closets provide great storage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
464 Montgomery Street
464 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2259 sqft
Your executive home awaits! No need to stay in hotels when you will have every comfort needed at this fully furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath beautiful townhome located in the historic district downtown.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
419 E Taylor St
419 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This impressive second story apartment was tastefully renovated for those looking for a sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for extended stays.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
165 West Bay Street Unit 302
165 West Bay Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo - Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo. Includes 1 City Garage indoor parking space. Living room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beach Institute
1 Unit Available
522 E Taylor St
522 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This executive rental offers all of the amenities one could hope for while staying an extended period of time. Located in the quieter, residential area of the Downtown Historic District, you are surrounded by tree-line views.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Victorian District-East
1 Unit Available
1111 Lincoln St
1111 Lincoln Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Enjoy Savannah's Victorian District only blocks away from the city's largest green space, Forsyth Park. Fit for an extended stay - Private parking, enclosed spacious backyard, and plenty of space to spread out.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
1 Unit Available
629 East 46th Street Lower
629 East 46th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Fully furnished Ardsley Park apt - This gem in Ardsley Park is fully furnished & includes all utilities as well as a security system. This down-stair apartment features two bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a powder room.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
16 West Jones Street
16 West Jones Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
You will love this renovated, quaint apartment, in a great 1850 historic home, first block of beautiful Jones Street. New taupe paint will blend in with any color scheme. 5 small rooms make a great mini-suite.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
414 E Gaston St
414 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This Two-story modern row home sits among one of Savannah's most known streets, Gaston Street. Boasting two bedrooms and a private courtyard, with an ample amount of private parking.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
805 Whitaker St. Apt # 3
805 Whitaker Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
723 sqft
805 Whitaker St. Apt # 3 Available 06/14/20 Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo adjacent to Forsyth Park - Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo adjacent to Forsyth Park. Oak floors. Spacious living room. Separate dining area.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
120 E Charlton Ln
120 East Charlton Lane, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
600 sqft
1 BED | 1 BATH | SHORT TERM | EXECUTIVE RENTAL | HISTORIC DISTRICT - Cozy Carriage House on Charlton Lane with views of Lafayette Square. Furnished One Bedroom One Bath apartment in the heart of the historic district.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
321 Abercorn Street Unit 110
321 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
780 sqft
1 BED | 1.5 BATH | HISTORIC DISTRICT | FULLY FURNISHED - Beautiful corner loft apartment in the coveted Lafayette building.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
1 Unit Available
620 East 48th St- Upper
620 East 48th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Ardsley Park Apartment - This second floor apartment features two bedrooms, one bathroom & living room. Kitchen is furnished with stove and refrigerator. Large deck. Central heat & air. Laundry connections are located in the garage.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
101 Barnard St. Unit 305
101 Barnard St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo - Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Victorian District-West
1 Unit Available
216 W Park Ave Apt A
216 West Park Avenue, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* Get a sense of Savannahs community while you live like a local at this unique property.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
510 E York St
510 East York Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* George Jones Cottage is one of the only late-18th century homes in the Downtown Historic District.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beach Institute
1 Unit Available
543 E Gordon St
543 East Gordon Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1102 sqft
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* Stepping inside, youll be greeted by the warmth of rich wood floors and comfortable furnishings.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Thomas Square
1 Unit Available
304 East 35th Street
304 East 35th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1573 sqft
Large duplex - Convenient location - duplex features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room, dining room, front & side porches.1/2 Bath downstairs with Living room, dining room & kitchen. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and two full bathes.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1408 E 49TH
1408 East 49th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
Mid town - This house features two bedrooms and one bathroom. Living room with wood floors. Sunroom. Kitchen is furnished with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Washer & dryer connections. Central heat & air.
Similar Pages
Port Wentworth 1 BedroomsPort Wentworth 2 BedroomsPort Wentworth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Wentworth 3 BedroomsPort Wentworth Accessible ApartmentsPort Wentworth Apartments with Balcony
Port Wentworth Apartments with GaragePort Wentworth Apartments with GymPort Wentworth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Wentworth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPort Wentworth Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Wilmington Island, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SCHardeeville, SC