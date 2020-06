Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1044 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, fenced backyard, carpet in living area and bedrooms, stack washer/dryer, heatpump, total electric. Convenient to shopping. Utilities not included. Lawn care and pest control is included. Security deposit $795. Pet fee is $200 each pet, no more than two, type of pet is subject to approval. Credit check and income verification. Owner/manager is licensed real estate agent in Georgia.