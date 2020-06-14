Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

10 Apartments for rent in Perry, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Perry renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
108 Brown Thrasher Lane
108 Brown Thrasher Ln, Perry, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2625 sqft
108 Brown Thrasher Lane Available 07/10/20 108 Brown Thrasher - Great 4 BR 2.5 bath home for rent in highly desirable Veterans school district! Granite, engineered hard wood floors, coffered ceilings, formal dining room, large island in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Perry

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
116 Hollow Wood
116 Hollow Wood Way, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2291 sqft
Exquisite, Brand New 4BD/3B Home in The Woodlands, One level Oasis with Formal Dining Room, Granite Counters throughout, Engineered Hardwood Flooring & Tile. Open floor plan with Large Kitchen Island & Custom Cabinets.
Results within 5 miles of Perry
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
12 Units Available
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$881
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,052
1089 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Robins AFB and I-75, you'll find shopping and fine dining. Our quaint community offers convenience, location and service.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
202 Twisted Laurel
202 Twisted Laurel Ln, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2399 sqft
Beautiful Wooded Subdivision!! Brand New All Brick 4BD/3B Home offers a Study/Office & Separate Dining Room as well as an Open Concept Kitchen with Island/Breakfast Bar & Spacious Eat-In.
Results within 10 miles of Perry
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
16 Units Available
Bradford Place Apartment Homes
115 Tom Chapman Blvd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1332 sqft
Bradford Place Apartments enjoys the most desirable location in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Galleria Park
100 Robins West Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1362 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Warner Robins Apartment Living Galleria Park Apartments in Warner Robins, Georgia, beckons those who desire functional living space at its finest.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
105 Tignor
105 Tignor Ct, Centerville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1874 sqft
All brick home with 3 bedrooms , 2 bath, formal dining room. Hardwood floors in living & dining areas. Tile in kitchen & baths, carpet in bedrooms. Master bath has dual vanities and jetted tub. Covered patio.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
105 Sandtrap Way
105 Sand Trap Way, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2815 sqft
105 Sandtrap Way Available 06/05/20 Enchanting home in Statham's Landing - Situated on half an acre in the desirable golf course community of Statham's Landing, this enchanting home on a quiet cul-de-sac has all the charm and space you're looking
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Perry, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Perry renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

