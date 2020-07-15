Rent Calculator
Home
/
Perry, GA
/
609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets)
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets)
609 Logue Street
Location
609 Logue Street, Perry, GA 31069
Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well Kept 2BR 1 Bath , Laminate in Living and Dining areas. Carpet in Bedrooms, NO Smoking and NO PETS Check with Houston County Board of Education for Schools. Call for an online application.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) have any available units?
609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Perry, GA
.
Is 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) currently offering any rent specials?
609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) pet-friendly?
No, 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Perry
.
Does 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) offer parking?
No, 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) does not offer parking.
Does 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) have a pool?
No, 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) does not have a pool.
Does 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) have accessible units?
No, 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Logue St -Perry GA (No Pets) does not have units with air conditioning.
