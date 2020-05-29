All apartments in Panthersville
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

2386 Mills Bend

2386 Mills Bend · No Longer Available
Location

2386 Mills Bend, Panthersville, GA 30034
Panthersville

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2386 Mills Bend have any available units?
2386 Mills Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Panthersville, GA.
What amenities does 2386 Mills Bend have?
Some of 2386 Mills Bend's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2386 Mills Bend currently offering any rent specials?
2386 Mills Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2386 Mills Bend pet-friendly?
No, 2386 Mills Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Panthersville.
Does 2386 Mills Bend offer parking?
Yes, 2386 Mills Bend offers parking.
Does 2386 Mills Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2386 Mills Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2386 Mills Bend have a pool?
No, 2386 Mills Bend does not have a pool.
Does 2386 Mills Bend have accessible units?
No, 2386 Mills Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 2386 Mills Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2386 Mills Bend has units with dishwashers.
Does 2386 Mills Bend have units with air conditioning?
No, 2386 Mills Bend does not have units with air conditioning.

