Last updated June 14 2020

18 Apartments for rent in Midway, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Midway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particul...

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1088 Martin Road
1088 Martin Road, Midway, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
GREAT INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY. This home is located in shady oaks townhomes off Hwy 84 in Midway, reasonable commute to both Ft. Stewart Army Base and Hunter Army Airfield. Convenient to parks and schools. Rents for $1200/month.
Results within 5 miles of Midway

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
552 Marshview Dr
552 Marshview Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2130 sqft
Waterford Landing Now Available! - Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Waterford! This split floor plan is a must see! Hardwood floors throughout, double sided fireplace in family room.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
132 Marshview Drive
132 Marshview Dr, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2316 sqft
GREAT RENTAL WITH WATER/DOCK ACCESS! READY AUGUST 1, 2020 4bd/2ba, all brick home located in Waterford Landing Subdivision.
Results within 10 miles of Midway
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
22 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oak Crest
1 Unit Available
668 Red Oak Lane
668 Red Oak Lane, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2658 sqft
668 Red Oak Lane Available 09/01/20 - Beautiful, like-new home in desirable neighborhood! Laminate wood flooring in foyer, formal living & dining rooms, and great room.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
110 Richmond Walk
110 Richmond Walk Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2629 sqft
110 Richmond Walk Available 07/02/20 *Coming Soon* 110 Richmond Walk - Beautiful 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Richmond Hill! Very open floor plan with the kitchen overlooking the family room. Also has a formal dining room.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
120 Sail Maker Lane
120 Sail Maker Ln, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3404 sqft
120 Sail Maker Lane Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in Creekside - Richmond Hill - TAKE A 3D TOUR OF 120 SAIL MAKER LANE! https://my.matterport.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
35 Coleman Court
35 Coleman Ct, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1507 sqft
35 Coleman Court Available 07/10/20 Coming Soon!- 3BD, 2.5BTH Townhome! - *BRAND NEW* This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is move-in ready! Open concept main living area with laminate wood flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
212 Breys Cut
212 Breys Cut, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2958 sqft
Available Now - Beautiful Home in Buckhead East! - This beautifully maintained home is located in the amenity-filled neighborhood of Buckhead East. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an over-sized loft area.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
70 Waverly Ln.
70 Waverly Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2101 sqft
70 Waverly Ln. Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 3/2 WITH MANY COMMUNITY AMENITIES. - Open floor 2 story floor plan with all the bedrooms on the 2nd floor. Wood flooring, kitchen with island and master suite offers a sitting room.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
52 Lonnie Drive
52 Lonnie Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2434 sqft
52 Lonnie Drive Available 07/07/20 52 Lonnie Drive * Richmond Hill GA * $1950 - Executive home w/ 4 BR plus loft & 2.5BA. Greatroom w/ fireplace. Kitchen w/ breakfast bar & stainless appliances & large breakfast area. Master BR upstairs.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
30 Chapel Ln
30 Chaple Ln, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1927 sqft
30 Chapel Ln Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE2161948)

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
30 Oak Side Ct
30 Oak Side Ct, Bryan County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1676 sqft
4 Bd, 2 Ba, Living Rm, Formal Dining, Eat-In Kitchen, Dishwasher, Wood Floors in Living Area, Ceramic Tile in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Granite Countertops, Fireplace, Jacuzzi Tub, 2-Car Garage, 25 x 30 Wire Workshop w/Office, Rear Deck

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
285 Windsong Drive
285 Windsong Dr, Bryan County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
3200 sqft
Enjoy this bright and spacious 3,200 square ft. home! This home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.There are hardwood floors in main living area, carpet in all bedrooms, and tile in the kitchen and baths.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Oak Crest
1 Unit Available
647 Red Oak Lane
647 Red Oak Lane, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2251 sqft
AVAILABLE 06-20-2020. Welcome to your new rental home in the Retreat at Oak Crest. Beautiful two-story foyer. This home features laminate wood flooring in the foyer, dining, great, kitchen & breakfast areas.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1102 Tomcat Trail
1102 Tom Cat Trail, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1351 sqft
Lovely 3BR/2BA, 1-Story Brick Home in Eagles Landing S/D, just minutes away from Ft Stewart!!! Features Newly Painted Exterior, Living Room w/ Laminate Wood Flooring & Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen w/ Tiled Flooring & Backsplash, Carpeted Flooring in

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
183 Landing Way
183 Landing Way, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
"Now Available" 183 Landing Way - Cottage style living in Richmond Hill! This beautiful home has a lovely front porch, hardwood floors in the living room, tile in the kitchen, carpets in bedrooms.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
426 Boyd Drive
426 Boyd Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
A beautiful home with many upgrades in the heart of Richmond Hill! Conveniently located to schools and shopping! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a huge bonus room with a closet and recently updated wooden floors (tiles in kitchen and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Midway, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Midway renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

