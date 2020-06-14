/
1 bedroom apartments
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hiram, GA
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Results within 5 miles of Hiram
24 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
854 sqft
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.
Results within 10 miles of Hiram
15 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
900 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
10 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
850 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
10 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
743 sqft
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.
15 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,006
754 sqft
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
11 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
689 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
10 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
27 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
741 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Mirror Lake
17 Units Available
Hawthorne at Mirror Lake
100 Woods Walk, Villa Rica, GA
1 Bedroom
$998
833 sqft
Convenient community amenities feature a cardio fitness center and cyber cafe. Luxury apartment units include a gourmet kitchen and oval soaking tubs. Close to Mirror Lake Golf Club and Veterans Memorial Highway.
12 Units Available
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
720 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.
1 Unit Available
679 Kingswood Court
679 Kingswood Court, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$595
900 sqft
***ROOM*** "JUST A ROOM" for rent with on suite bathroom. Furnished. Off street parking. Secure well lit entrance. Couple of miles off I-20. Please research area before contacting me. No smoking. No pets. Light cannabis ok.. Light drinking ok.
1 Unit Available
1790 Mulkey Road
1790 Mulkey Road Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,477
2026 sqft
Two story medical office condo adjacent to WellStar Cobb Hospital offered at $8.75/sq ft. Prime office location for physician, surgeon, dentist, psychologist, & optometrist, or sales/distribution for pharmacists, opticians, or medical supply.
