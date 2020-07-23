Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

16 Apartments for rent in Hahira, GA with balconies

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
620 Horseshoe Bend
620 Horseshoe Bnd, Hahira, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1953 sqft
620 Horseshoe Bend Available 10/09/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN LAWSON FARMS!! Fenced in backyard! - This 4BR/2BA home is located on a corner lot in Lawson Farms subdivision. This home has a side entry garage and a privacy fenced in backyard.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
908 LEMAKA DR
908 Lemaka Drive, Hahira, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1826 sqft
908 LEMAKA DR Available 08/10/20 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN HAHIRA REMODELED! - 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH HOME. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AREA W/ FIREPLACE. DEN W/ BUILT IN BOOKCASES.
Results within 5 miles of Hahira

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4086 Cottage Heights
4086 Cottage Heights Road, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
4086 Cottage Heights Available 10/16/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home in Nelson Hill! Fenced in Backyard! - Cute 3BD/2BA home located in the Nelson Hill Subdivision. There is a beautiful view of the lake from front porch.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4172 Cider Trail
4172 Cider Trail, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1471 sqft
4172 Cider Trail Available 08/21/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA in Nelson Hill! Fenced in Backyard! - Cute 3BD/2BA home in Nelson Hill. Open floor planand the kitchen offers an island, pantry, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator.

1 of 40

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4882 SUMMIT RIDGE RD
4882 Summit Ridge Road, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2900 sqft
CUSTOM BUILT BRICK HOME ON THE 13TH HOLE IN STONECREEK! - 3/4 ACRE LOT WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF POND IN STONECREEK NEAR BACK GATED ENTRANCE.
Results within 10 miles of Hahira
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 11:57 PM
2 Units Available
Ramblewood
3131 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$720
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff make Ramblewood in Valdosta, GA, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Ramblewood home.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1119 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
11 Units Available
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1372 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1662 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4670 STONEWALL CIR
4670 Stonewall Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1337 sqft
4670 STONEWALL CIR Available 09/04/20 WONDERFUL 3 BDRM 2 BATH HOME - WONDERFUL 3 BDRM 2 BATH HOME NEAR MOODY AFB. SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH STOVE/OVEN, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, AND REFRIDGE. LIVING ROOM. LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER.

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1350 Winding Ridge Circle
1350 Winding Ridge Circle, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2617 sqft
1350 Winding Ridge Circle Available 09/21/20 4 Bedroom in Cherry Creek S/D - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in Cherry Creek S/D.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3959 NEWBURY DRIVE
3959 Newbury Dr, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1693 sqft
3959 NEWBURY DRIVE Available 08/10/20 MINUTES FROM MOODY AFB !! - MINUTES AWAY FROM MOODY AFB IN NORTH LOWNDES COUNTY.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3856 Trotters Ridge Cir
3856 Trottes Ridge Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1650 sqft
3856 Trotters Ridge Cir Available 08/21/20 Updated Home! Trotters Ridge Cir - Near Moody - Great house. Completely updated. Laminate wood floors. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, hard-surface countertops, fixtures and tile backsplash.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1305 BRECKENRIDGE DR APT 12
1305 Beckenridge Drive, Adel, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
3 Bedrooms
Ask
REMODELED OAK TERRACE APARTMENTS - NICE REMODELED TOWNHOUSE, LOCATED IN ADEL, REMODELED 2 BDRM, 1.5 BATH, LR, KITCHEN W/STOVE, REFRIG, LAUNDRY ROOM, MUST SEE PROPERTY.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3418 Burkardt Drive
3418 Burkardt Drive, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2478 sqft
3418 Burkardt Drive Available 08/28/20 Ashurst Estates Subdivision - Large Brick House, Nicely Landscaped, The house has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. It is equipped with a security system (tenant must activate) and an in-ground sprinkler system.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1308 McRee Drive
1308 Mcree Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1534 sqft
1308 McRee Drive, Valdosta, 3BR/ 2BA - 3 BR/1.5BA brick house located in the heart of town. Great room is oversize with nice carpet, windows feature wooden plantation style blinds throughout. 3 big bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4717 Hummingbird Lane
4717 Hummingbird Lane, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1992 sqft
4717 Hummingbird Lane Available 05/31/20 Foxborough S/D - POOL - Wonderful 4 bedroom home in a convenient location.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Hahira, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Hahira renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

