2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

PRIVATE, QUIET, COUNTRY LIVING IN UPDATED, CLEAN 3/2 MH. 30 MINS TO DOWNTOWN TALLY



** Viewing by appt only. PLEASE DO NOT go to the property without an appointment.**



Very nice, 3/2. Private lot, open floor plan, kitchen has center island, lots of cabinet space, counter bar opens up to living room with vaulted ceilings. Large deck with access from Living room or master bedroom. MBR has separate office and walk in closet.

Recent paint, hard surface flooring, appliances. Stocked fish pond.