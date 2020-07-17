All apartments in Grady County
Find more places like 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grady County, GA
/
2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail

2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail, Grady County, GA 39828

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
PRIVATE, QUIET, COUNTRY LIVING IN UPDATED, CLEAN 3/2 MH. 30 MINS TO DOWNTOWN TALLY

** Viewing by appt only. PLEASE DO NOT go to the property without an appointment.**

Very nice, 3/2. Private lot, open floor plan, kitchen has center island, lots of cabinet space, counter bar opens up to living room with vaulted ceilings. Large deck with access from Living room or master bedroom. MBR has separate office and walk in closet.
Recent paint, hard surface flooring, appliances. Stocked fish pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail have any available units?
2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grady County, GA.
What amenities does 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail have?
Some of 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grady County.
Does 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail offer parking?
No, 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail have a pool?
No, 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail have accessible units?
No, 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2050 Lower Hawthorne Trail has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tallahassee, FLValdosta, GA
Albany, GATifton, GA
Donalsonville, GAMadison, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeValdosta State University
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University