furnished apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:56 PM
45 Furnished Apartments for rent in Georgetown, GA
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
13 Orchid Ln
13 Orchid Ln, Georgetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
1490 sqft
ROOMATE WANTED. All inclusive shared rental. - Property Id: 157277 Roomate Wanted. Shared Rental.
Results within 1 mile of Georgetown
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 12:04pm
$
35 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Georgetown
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 12:16pm
47 Units Available
Chatham Parkway
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,012
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
10 Units Available
Southside
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
19 Units Available
Chatham Parkway
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
29 Bellasera Way
29 Bellasera Way, Richmond Hill, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1805 sqft
Available NOW! - Open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen, lots of cabinets, backsplash, eat in kitchen. Master on the main with large walk in closet and beautiful master bathroom.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
15 Escapade Lane
15 Escapade Lane, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1546 sqft
Cottonvale Plantation/Hwy 17 - Lovely brick home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Living room has a fireplace and ceiling fan. A separate dining room and den. Kitchen is furnished with a stove, refrigerator, micro-hood and dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Georgetown
Verified
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
18 Units Available
Latitude at Richmond Hill
401 Buckeye Dr, Richmond Hill, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENTS near Savannah, GA! Welcome to Latitude at Richmond Hill, where we've carefully combined the comforts and convenience of home with stylish and modern touches.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
16 West Jones Street
16 West Jones Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
You will love this renovated, quaint apartment, in a great 1850 historic home, first block of beautiful Jones Street. New taupe paint will blend in with any color scheme. 5 small rooms make a great mini-suite.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Thomas Square
220 E 33rd St Apt B
220 East 33rd Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1302 sqft
2 BED | 2 BATH | DOWNTOWN | FURNISHED - This fully furnished, all-electric, upper level two bedroom, two bathroom condo is located in Savannah's scenic historic district.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
308 E Liberty St Carriage House
308 East Liberty Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BED | 1 BATH | CARRIAGE HOUSE | DOWNTOWN | FURNISHED - This furnished carriage house has a large bedroom with queen bed, living room, full kitchen and bath with ample closet space. Private back entrance from Perry Lane.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
15 West Jones Street
15 West Jones Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED apt is on the 2nd floor with no shared walls or someone above you. Enter from Jones St. Utilize back door for private entry into courtyard gardens.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
1 1/2 E Gordon St
1 1/2 E Gordon St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1225 sqft
Recently renovated large garden level rental overlooking Monterrey Square, steps to Forsyth Park, at the corner of Gordon and Bull streets. Enjoy the perfect blend of timeless elements and modern upgrades.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
440 Bull St
440 Bull Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Renovated | Fully Furnished | Utilities Included The Park House offers newly renovated and fully furnished and unfurnished residences in the heart of Savannah's Historic District overlooking Monterrey Square, just a stone's throw away from the
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
414 E Gaston St
414 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This Two-story modern row home sits among one of Savannah's most known streets, Gaston Street. Boasting two bedrooms and a private courtyard, with an ample amount of private parking.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
419 E Taylor St
419 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This impressive second story apartment was tastefully renovated for those looking for a sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for extended stays.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
321 Abercorn Street Unit 110
321 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
780 sqft
1 BED | 1.5 BATH | HISTORIC DISTRICT | FULLY FURNISHED - Beautiful corner loft apartment in the coveted Lafayette building.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
629 East 46th Street Lower
629 East 46th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1700 sqft
Fully furnished Ardsley Park apt - This gem in Ardsley Park is fully furnished & includes all utilities as well as a security system. This down-stair apartment features two bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a powder room.
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
11 Kennah Ct.
11 Kennah Ct, Bryan County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1531 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL - The Cottages at Camelia- a NEW construction neighborhood with a cozy concept right in the heart of Richmond Hill! This charming one story cottage is offered fully furnished, features 3 Bedrooms,
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Beach Institute
543 E Gordon St
543 East Gordon Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1102 sqft
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* Stepping inside, you’ll be greeted by the warmth of rich wood floors and comfortable furnishings.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
510 E York St
510 East York Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* George Jones Cottage is one of the only late-18th century homes in the Downtown Historic District.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
101 Barnard St. Unit 305
101 Barnard St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo - Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-West
216 W Park Ave Apt A
216 West Park Avenue, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* Get a sense of Savannah’s community while you live like a local at this unique property.
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Thomas Square
304 East 35th Street
304 East 35th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1573 sqft
Large duplex - Convenient location - duplex features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room, dining room, front & side porches.1/2 Bath downstairs with Living room, dining room & kitchen. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and two full bathes.
