447 Burks Place
Last updated July 22 2019 at 1:26 PM

447 Burks Place

447 Burks Place · No Longer Available
Location

447 Burks Place, Forest Park, GA 30297

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Burks Place have any available units?
447 Burks Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Park, GA.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Forest Park Rent Report.
Is 447 Burks Place currently offering any rent specials?
447 Burks Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Burks Place pet-friendly?
No, 447 Burks Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 447 Burks Place offer parking?
No, 447 Burks Place does not offer parking.
Does 447 Burks Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 Burks Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Burks Place have a pool?
No, 447 Burks Place does not have a pool.
Does 447 Burks Place have accessible units?
No, 447 Burks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Burks Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 Burks Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Burks Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 Burks Place does not have units with air conditioning.
