Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Forest Park
Find more places like 447 Burks Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Forest Park, GA
/
447 Burks Place
Last updated July 22 2019 at 1:26 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
447 Burks Place
447 Burks Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forest Park
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
447 Burks Place, Forest Park, GA 30297
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 447 Burks Place have any available units?
447 Burks Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forest Park, GA
.
How much is rent in Forest Park, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Forest Park Rent Report
.
Is 447 Burks Place currently offering any rent specials?
447 Burks Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Burks Place pet-friendly?
No, 447 Burks Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forest Park
.
Does 447 Burks Place offer parking?
No, 447 Burks Place does not offer parking.
Does 447 Burks Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 447 Burks Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Burks Place have a pool?
No, 447 Burks Place does not have a pool.
Does 447 Burks Place have accessible units?
No, 447 Burks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Burks Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 447 Burks Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Burks Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 Burks Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Forest Park 2 Bedrooms
Forest Park Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Forest Park Cheap Places
Forest Park Dog Friendly Apartments
Forest Park Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Canton, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Griffin, GA
Carrollton, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College