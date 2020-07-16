All apartments in Evans
Evans, GA
707 Shea Court
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

707 Shea Court

707 Shea Court · No Longer Available
Location

707 Shea Court, Evans, GA 30809

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
707 Shea Court Available 07/15/20 Stevens Creek/Lakeside/Stallings Island School District - Jones Ferry off of Fury's Ferry Road in Evans Georgia. This 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch is located in the cul-de-sac. Great location for Downtown Augusta Medical Community or Fort Gordon. Great Schools for all Grades.

This home has never been lived in so "NO PETS" unless properly documented Service Animals.

Contact Scott Patterson 706-830-0580 or Kevin McCarthy 706-284-7629 via call or text to schedule a showing or answer any questions about the Evans Area.

To apply or view other available rentals please visit: www.rentbhgaugusta.com

The property information was found on the county records so believed to be reliable. We have not verified it and make no guarantee, warranty of it's accuracy and actual room sizes should be measured to insure accuracy. Prospective tenants can independently confirm its correctness prior to leasing. Any pictures listed should be of it's most complete representation of the condition but should be verified prior to occupancy. You should conduct a review of the property to document the condition prior to move in..

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4845723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 Shea Court have any available units?
707 Shea Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evans, GA.
Is 707 Shea Court currently offering any rent specials?
707 Shea Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 Shea Court pet-friendly?
No, 707 Shea Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evans.
Does 707 Shea Court offer parking?
No, 707 Shea Court does not offer parking.
Does 707 Shea Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 Shea Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 Shea Court have a pool?
No, 707 Shea Court does not have a pool.
Does 707 Shea Court have accessible units?
No, 707 Shea Court does not have accessible units.
Does 707 Shea Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 Shea Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 Shea Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 Shea Court does not have units with air conditioning.
