4740 Savannah Lane Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent - 4740 Savannah Lane Evans, GA 30809 - This 6 Bed/ 2.5 Bath + BONUS + OFFICE 3000 Sq/Ft Home is located in Evans, zoned for HIGHLY sought after Greenbrier School District! All Brick, upgraded lighting, wainscoting, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and much much more. Owner Suite on main floor with 5 Bedrooms, office, bonus all upstairs. Home overlooks a flat backyard fully landscaped w/ mature landscape and a HUGE deck. New Hotwater Heater and New HVAC! HOME INCLUDES YEAR ROUND LAWN MAINTENANCE!! All appliances included: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer. Pet friendly Home, Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesAndRentals.com



