4740 Savannah Lane
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

4740 Savannah Lane

4740 Savannah Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4740 Savannah Lane, Evans, GA 30809

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4740 Savannah Lane Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent - 4740 Savannah Lane Evans, GA 30809 - This 6 Bed/ 2.5 Bath + BONUS + OFFICE 3000 Sq/Ft Home is located in Evans, zoned for HIGHLY sought after Greenbrier School District! All Brick, upgraded lighting, wainscoting, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and much much more. Owner Suite on main floor with 5 Bedrooms, office, bonus all upstairs. Home overlooks a flat backyard fully landscaped w/ mature landscape and a HUGE deck. New Hotwater Heater and New HVAC! HOME INCLUDES YEAR ROUND LAWN MAINTENANCE!! All appliances included: Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator and Washer/ Dryer. Pet friendly Home, Pets ok with Pet Deposit. Call Matt at 706.799.3110 or visit www.SouthernHomesAndRentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 Savannah Lane have any available units?
4740 Savannah Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evans, GA.
What amenities does 4740 Savannah Lane have?
Some of 4740 Savannah Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4740 Savannah Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4740 Savannah Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 Savannah Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4740 Savannah Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4740 Savannah Lane offer parking?
No, 4740 Savannah Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4740 Savannah Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4740 Savannah Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 Savannah Lane have a pool?
No, 4740 Savannah Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4740 Savannah Lane have accessible units?
No, 4740 Savannah Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 Savannah Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4740 Savannah Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4740 Savannah Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4740 Savannah Lane has units with air conditioning.
