Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

4533 Glastonbury Drive

4533 Glastonbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4533 Glastonbury Drive, Evans, GA 30809

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Avail Now | 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths | Pool & Tennis Community - Well maintained 2 story home. Features include main level owner suite w/vaulted ceiling,large closet,separate vanities & garden tub.The open kitchen features convention oven,tiled floors,large pantry & spacious breakfast area. The great room & dining room will accommodate large furniture. Both rooms have hardwood floors.The second level features 3 bedrooms. The over sized bonus/4th bedroom would be great for a home theater or game room. Recently replaced carpet. Lots of storage throughout. The back yard is privacy fenced w/screened porch and large deck. Neighborhood amenities include pool, clubhouse, play ground, activity field and tennis courts. The kids can join the swim team for all school ages. School zones - Riverside Elem | Riverside | Greenbrier. Convenient Fort Gordon, SRS, medical community, Clarks Hill Lake and area shopping. ** Only 1 small dog under 20 pounds with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 Glastonbury Drive have any available units?
4533 Glastonbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evans, GA.
What amenities does 4533 Glastonbury Drive have?
Some of 4533 Glastonbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4533 Glastonbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4533 Glastonbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 Glastonbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4533 Glastonbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4533 Glastonbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4533 Glastonbury Drive offers parking.
Does 4533 Glastonbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4533 Glastonbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 Glastonbury Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4533 Glastonbury Drive has a pool.
Does 4533 Glastonbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 4533 Glastonbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 Glastonbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4533 Glastonbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4533 Glastonbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4533 Glastonbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
