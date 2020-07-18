4533 Glastonbury Drive

Amenities

Avail Now | 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths | Pool & Tennis Community - Well maintained 2 story home. Features include main level owner suite w/vaulted ceiling,large closet,separate vanities & garden tub.The open kitchen features convention oven,tiled floors,large pantry & spacious breakfast area. The great room & dining room will accommodate large furniture. Both rooms have hardwood floors.The second level features 3 bedrooms. The over sized bonus/4th bedroom would be great for a home theater or game room. Recently replaced carpet. Lots of storage throughout. The back yard is privacy fenced w/screened porch and large deck. Neighborhood amenities include pool, clubhouse, play ground, activity field and tennis courts. The kids can join the swim team for all school ages. School zones - Riverside Elem | Riverside | Greenbrier. Convenient Fort Gordon, SRS, medical community, Clarks Hill Lake and area shopping. ** Only 1 small dog under 20 pounds with owner approval.