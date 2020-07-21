All apartments in DeKalb County
708 Stonebridge Terrace
Last updated September 24 2019 at 2:06 PM

708 Stonebridge Terrace

708 Stonebridge Terrace · No Longer Available
708 Stonebridge Terrace, DeKalb County, GA 30058

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
patio / balcony
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 708 Stonebridge Terrace have any available units?
708 Stonebridge Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 708 Stonebridge Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
708 Stonebridge Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Stonebridge Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Stonebridge Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 708 Stonebridge Terrace offer parking?
No, 708 Stonebridge Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 708 Stonebridge Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Stonebridge Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Stonebridge Terrace have a pool?
No, 708 Stonebridge Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 708 Stonebridge Terrace have accessible units?
No, 708 Stonebridge Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Stonebridge Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Stonebridge Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Stonebridge Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Stonebridge Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
