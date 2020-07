Amenities

Home less than a year old in desirable Weatherstone neighborhood. Open floorplan with stainless steel appliances. LVP flooring throughout living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Southeast Bulloch schools! Call today as this home won't last long!

This 4 Bed /2 Bath all brick home in Weatherstone will be great for a family and includes an open floor plan with spacious living room, and bedrooms! Call today to schedule a showing!