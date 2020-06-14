Apartment List
/
FL
/
zephyrhills
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Zephyrhills, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Zephyrhills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr, Zephyrhills, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,464
1314 sqft
Your search for apartments in Zephyrhills, FL is over.
Results within 1 mile of Zephyrhills

1 of 14

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
36243 Lake Chase Blvd Bldg 1
36243 Lake Chase Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1029 sq. ft. of living space. Split floor plan, inside laundry and comes with a washer and dryer. Hurry!
Results within 5 miles of Zephyrhills
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
7 Units Available
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT CYPRESS POINTSetting new standards for luxury living, The Columns at Cypress Point combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities found only in the finest of apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
20 Units Available
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln, Dade City, FL
1 Bedroom
$959
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1357 sqft
Comfortable units with separate dining areas, garden tubs and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include a business center, 24-hour gym and playground. Close to the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve. Near I-75.
Results within 10 miles of Zephyrhills
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
171 Units Available
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard, Wesley Chapel, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1139 sqft
Enjoy Wesley Chapel living at Parc at Wesley Chapel. You'll find this community on Post Oak Blvd in Wesley Chapel. Let the professional leasing staff show you everything this community has in store.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
47 Units Available
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1405 sqft
Apartments feature designer finishes, meticulous attention to details and updated technology. Community offers pet park, swaying hammocks and heated saltwater pool. Located just off highway 56 and close to shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Can't beat amenity package: resort-style pool, tennis court, and 24-hour fitness center to name a few. Interiors are stylishly appointed with crown molding, hardwood floors, and screened-in verandas. Convenient access to I-75.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Cove
1 Unit Available
7646 Armonk Ln
7646 Armonk Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
Please call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 for qualifications and showing instructions. HOME AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN AUGUST 2020. This home is in the highly sought after community of Palm Cove in Wesley Chapel.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31225 Shaker Cir
31225 Shaker Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1703 sqft
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020. This very nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa includes a separate Den/office and separate dining area with a 2 car attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Cory Lake Isles
1 Unit Available
10951 Cory Lake Dr
10951 Cory Lake Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1941 sqft
Text/Call Kyle Jones for a showing 727-480-5028 Lawn care included. Beautiful 3BR/2BA with a screened patio that looks out to a canal leading to a big lake. Laminate flooring in the large, open LR/DR/Eat-in kitchen. New laminate in the MBR.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17962 Villa Creek Drive
17962 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1175 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded 2/2 in New Tampa! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs unit (1175 sq ft) with brand new SAMSUNG appliances including refrigerator with ice maker, glass top range, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18108 Villa Creek Dr
18108 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
A two bedroom one bath 2 story condo with vaulted ceilings. This property has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom as well as a balcony. The community has a fitness center, club house and a pool. This gated community is built around a large lake.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heritage Isles
1 Unit Available
18176 Sandy Pointe Dr.
18176 Sandy Pointe Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2453 sqft
18176 Sandy Pointe Dr. Available 07/06/20 Heritage Isles Home - Lovely 2 story home in prestigious Heritage Isles community. Spacious 3/2.5 - 2,453 sq. ft! Direct golf course views in back. Huge living room and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
28737 CROOKED STICK COURT
28737 Crooked Stick Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2471 sqft
This well maintained single family home is in The Arbors Village in Meadow Pointe I. House has a 3 CAR GARAGE with 4 LARGE BEDROOMS PLUS A DEN.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE
1135 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1581 sqft
Beautiful spacious townhome with 2 master bedrooms - wall to wall closet. An office on the second floor. Open floor plan concept, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Washer & Dryer included in rent.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3105 HILLIARD DRIVE
3105 Hilliard Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2716 sqft
2019 Newly Construction!!! Great school!! Paved driveway!! Conservation view!! Resort Clubhouse!! Stainless steel Appliances !! Granit countertop!! GORGEOUS 4 beds + 3bath/3car garage offers 2724 Sqft, upgrade beautiful single-story home!!

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD
1881 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1673 sqft
Just bring your personal items, this recently built SMART townhome is ready for move-in completely furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths with a one car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
4632 Coachford Drive
4632 Coachford Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2061 sqft
Modern in every way, this four bedroom three bath home offers state of the art technology, energy efficient lighting and appliances, a contemporary open floor plan, a light and bright color palette of creams and grays and a spacious feel.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
31209 GOSSAMER WAY
31209 Gossamer Way, Wesley Chapel, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1178 sqft
Well kept 2 bed / 2.5 bath townhome located within a Meadow Pointe gated community. The kitchen boasts a large pantry, granite counter tops, ceramic tile floors, 42 inch cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
2945 WILLOWLEAF LANE
2945 Willowleaf Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1691 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 Townhome with Loft in desirable gated community of Silverleaf in Seven Oaks. Corner unit, screened lanai. Great schools, walking distance to Advent Health Hospital and Wiregrass Mall. Highly rated schools.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
18022 VILLA CREEK DRIVE
18022 Villa Creek Drive, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1340 sqft
Enter the highly-coveted attached garage from the apartment for convenience and security. NEW HVAC installed! Enter your spacious two-bedroom unit at The Villas Condominiums in desirable New Tampa on the first floor of building 5.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Cory Lake Isles
1 Unit Available
10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE
10521 Canary Isle Drive, Tampa, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3111 sqft
Beautiful & spacious home in the guard gated resort like community of Cory Lake Isles. Designer touches throughout. Volume ceilings with many built ins.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Meadow Point
1 Unit Available
30809 PROUT COURT
30809 Prout Court, Wesley Chapel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1626 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1626 sq ft Villa located in the gated community of Whitlock at Meadow Pointe! Nestled on a cul-de-sac and backing up to conservation, you will enjoy the privacy and tranquility of the location.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
1814 TALLULAH TERRACE
1814 Tallulah Terrace, Wesley Chapel, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1900 sqft
Beautiful almost new 4/3/2 in highly desired Union Park~This is a CalAtlantic, Marco open floor-plan w/a 3 way split as it is a true 4 bedroom and 3 full baths! Ceramic tile throughout except bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Zephyrhills, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Zephyrhills renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Zephyrhills 1 BedroomsZephyrhills 2 BedroomsZephyrhills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsZephyrhills 3 BedroomsZephyrhills 3 BedroomsZephyrhills Apartments with Balcony
Zephyrhills Apartments with GarageZephyrhills Apartments with GymZephyrhills Apartments with ParkingZephyrhills Apartments with ParkingZephyrhills Apartments with Pool
Zephyrhills Apartments with Washer-DryerZephyrhills Dog Friendly ApartmentsZephyrhills Dog Friendly ApartmentsZephyrhills Pet Friendly PlacesZephyrhills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Windermere, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLThe Villages, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa