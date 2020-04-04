157 W. Garfield Drive

Amenities

carport air conditioning accessible carpet

4/2 Cozy rental home in Pensacola - Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Pensacola. The home has tile and carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen has a beautiful back-splash. The bathrooms have lots of storage, and hall bath features a great walk-in shower. Property features a carport and large yard for the kids and pets to play in. This one won't last long, so don't miss out! Contact us today for more information!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE4483733)