Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:49 AM

157 W. Garfield Drive

157 Garfield Dr · (813) 321-0166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

157 Garfield Dr, West Pensacola, FL 32505
Mayfair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 157 W. Garfield Drive · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1401 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
4/2 Cozy rental home in Pensacola - Cozy 4 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Pensacola. The home has tile and carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen has a beautiful back-splash. The bathrooms have lots of storage, and hall bath features a great walk-in shower. Property features a carport and large yard for the kids and pets to play in. This one won't last long, so don't miss out! Contact us today for more information!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4483733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 W. Garfield Drive have any available units?
157 W. Garfield Drive has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 157 W. Garfield Drive have?
Some of 157 W. Garfield Drive's amenities include carport, air conditioning, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 W. Garfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
157 W. Garfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 W. Garfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 157 W. Garfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Pensacola.
Does 157 W. Garfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 157 W. Garfield Drive does offer parking.
Does 157 W. Garfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 W. Garfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 W. Garfield Drive have a pool?
No, 157 W. Garfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 157 W. Garfield Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 157 W. Garfield Drive has accessible units.
Does 157 W. Garfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 W. Garfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 W. Garfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 157 W. Garfield Drive has units with air conditioning.
