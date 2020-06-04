All apartments in West Pensacola
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:42 PM

1104 REVERE DR

1104 Revere Drive · (850) 400-0064
Location

1104 Revere Drive, West Pensacola, FL 32505
Mayfair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located conveniently in Mayfair. This home features tile throughout, electric stove, dishwasher, and a large fenced in backyard. This home is located minutes from Fairfield Dr and Mobile Hwy. Come take a look at this beauty while you still can! Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets) Rental Requirements: Income must be 3 times the rent amount No Evictions No landlord collections No utility collections No Aggressive Breed Dogs If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required. If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial. Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 REVERE DR have any available units?
1104 REVERE DR has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1104 REVERE DR have?
Some of 1104 REVERE DR's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 REVERE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1104 REVERE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 REVERE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 REVERE DR is pet friendly.
Does 1104 REVERE DR offer parking?
No, 1104 REVERE DR does not offer parking.
Does 1104 REVERE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 REVERE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 REVERE DR have a pool?
No, 1104 REVERE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1104 REVERE DR have accessible units?
Yes, 1104 REVERE DR has accessible units.
Does 1104 REVERE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 REVERE DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 REVERE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 REVERE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
