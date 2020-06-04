1104 REVERE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

Wonderful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located conveniently in Mayfair. This home features tile throughout, electric stove, dishwasher, and a large fenced in backyard. This home is located minutes from Fairfield Dr and Mobile Hwy. Come take a look at this beauty while you still can! Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets) Rental Requirements: Income must be 3 times the rent amount No Evictions No landlord collections No utility collections No Aggressive Breed Dogs If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required. If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial. Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.