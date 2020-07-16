All apartments in Walton County
Find more places like 77 Woodland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walton County, FL
/
77 Woodland Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

77 Woodland Drive

77 Woodland Drive · (850) 361-4178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

77 Woodland Drive, Walton County, FL 32459

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you have been searching for a Santa Rosa Beach long term rental, look no further than to this beautiful 2BR/2BA home in Gulfview Heights. Just east of Destin, this delightful home includes many upgrades including crown molding, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a new washer/dryer combo- non warranted. Come see this home for yourself.Power, Water, Lawn Service and Trash is included. We are sorry, this space is not pet-friendly.Tenant responsible for Cable and Internet. Water, Power, Lawn Care and Trash is included. Property will be held off market up to 14 days with Property Holding Fee with approved app. Lease Prep Fee of $75 is due prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Woodland Drive have any available units?
77 Woodland Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 77 Woodland Drive have?
Some of 77 Woodland Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Woodland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
77 Woodland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Woodland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 77 Woodland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 77 Woodland Drive offer parking?
No, 77 Woodland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 77 Woodland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Woodland Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Woodland Drive have a pool?
No, 77 Woodland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 77 Woodland Drive have accessible units?
No, 77 Woodland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Woodland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Woodland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Woodland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Woodland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 77 Woodland Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd
Walton County, FL 32459
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane
Laguna Beach, FL 32461
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E
Freeport, FL 32439
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331
Freeport, FL 32459
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir
Miramar Beach, FL 32459
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop
Walton County, FL 32459

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dothan, ALPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLFort Walton Beach, FLCallaway, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLOzark, ALValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLLynn Haven, FLWright, FL
Lower Grand Lagoon, FLMilton, FLNiceville, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLSpringfield, FLDaleville, ALEnterprise, ALPace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity