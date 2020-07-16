77 Woodland Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

UTILITIES INCLUDED! If you have been searching for a Santa Rosa Beach long term rental, look no further than to this beautiful 2BR/2BA home in Gulfview Heights. Just east of Destin, this delightful home includes many upgrades including crown molding, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a new washer/dryer combo- non warranted. Come see this home for yourself.Power, Water, Lawn Service and Trash is included. We are sorry, this space is not pet-friendly.Tenant responsible for Cable and Internet. Water, Power, Lawn Care and Trash is included. Property will be held off market up to 14 days with Property Holding Fee with approved app. Lease Prep Fee of $75 is due prior to move in.