Walton County, FL
741 Breakers St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

741 Breakers St

741 Breakers Street · No Longer Available
Location

741 Breakers Street, Walton County, FL 32461

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This is a 4BR/3BA home located in Watersound Origins, with a 2 car garage and a screened in porch. THis home is partially furnished owner would remove if not needed. This home offers 9' ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout the house, natural stone Travertine on bathroom floors and granite countertops throughout. The kitchen offers stainless appliances with a gas range. Home is wired for security system renter can activate at their expense. Lawn care included. Community amenities includes: Zero entry pool, exercise room, basketball, pickleball, Lake Powell Dock & tennis. Security deposit to match 1st month's rent. No cats, small dogs with owner approval and fee. Home is occupied, due to Pandemic no showings until the end of July to pre-qualified renters. Call for details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

