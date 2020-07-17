741 Breakers St

Amenities

This is a 4BR/3BA home located in Watersound Origins, with a 2 car garage and a screened in porch. THis home is partially furnished owner would remove if not needed. This home offers 9' ceilings, hardwood flooring throughout the house, natural stone Travertine on bathroom floors and granite countertops throughout. The kitchen offers stainless appliances with a gas range. Home is wired for security system renter can activate at their expense. Lawn care included. Community amenities includes: Zero entry pool, exercise room, basketball, pickleball, Lake Powell Dock & tennis. Security deposit to match 1st month's rent. No cats, small dogs with owner approval and fee. Home is occupied, due to Pandemic no showings until the end of July to pre-qualified renters. Call for details!