Walton County, FL
493 Cocobolo Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

493 Cocobolo Dr.

493 Cocobolo Drive · (850) 835-4444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

493 Cocobolo Drive, Walton County, FL 32459

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 493 Cocobolo Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1736 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
new construction
493 Cocobolo Dr. Available 08/01/20 New 3 Bedroom in Driftwood Estates - New construction, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Oakley Plan includes an Office, covered Patio and 2 car Garage. Home has open living space, features Kitchen Island, granite in kitchen and baths. Tray ceilings in Master Bedroom, and vaulted ceilings in living area. Driftwood Estates is a very desirable neighborhood, situated just minutes from shopping, beaches and Sacred Heart Hospital. Community features include Pool, ponds and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 Cocobolo Dr. have any available units?
493 Cocobolo Dr. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 493 Cocobolo Dr. have?
Some of 493 Cocobolo Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 493 Cocobolo Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
493 Cocobolo Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 Cocobolo Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 493 Cocobolo Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 493 Cocobolo Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 493 Cocobolo Dr. offers parking.
Does 493 Cocobolo Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 Cocobolo Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 Cocobolo Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 493 Cocobolo Dr. has a pool.
Does 493 Cocobolo Dr. have accessible units?
No, 493 Cocobolo Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 493 Cocobolo Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 493 Cocobolo Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 493 Cocobolo Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 493 Cocobolo Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
