3710 Highway 20 East

Amenities
3D virtual tour! Enjoy privacy in your 1 bedroom Freeport cottage retreat with fenced yard, just a 15 min drive to the beaches of South Walton! - Take the 3D virtual tour here: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=nY3iZzR8qY&env=production
Retreat to your own slice of pastoral paradise just a few miles east of HWY 331 on HWY 20 in Freeport, Florida, which is just a 15 minute drive to the gorgeous emerald green waters and sugar sand beaches of South Walton. This beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage features an attractive and efficient kitchen with ample cabinet space, granite counters and deep stainless steel sink. Tracking back sand from the beach? No worries, clean up is a breeze with wood-look vinyl plank flooring throughout. Windows are everywhere flooding this great cottage with natural light. A full size bathroom features a new vanity and sink and offers a shower/tub combination. A built-in dresser with closet and stackable washer/dryer are found in the bedroom. Relax in the beautiful countryside away from the hustle and bustle of the tourists at this one-of-a-kind cottage property!
*Water and yard maintenance are included in rent.
Prospective tenants with small dogs may submit their pet's application here: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/Ytc9SklW0wzn
(RLNE4767904)