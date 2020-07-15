All apartments in Walton County
3710 Highway 20 East
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

3710 Highway 20 East

3710 State Highway 20 E · (850) 213-2814 ext. 102
Location

3710 State Highway 20 E, Walton County, FL 32439

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3710 Highway 20 East · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 408 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3D virtual tour! Enjoy privacy in your 1 bedroom Freeport cottage retreat with fenced yard, just a 15 min drive to the beaches of South Walton! - Take the 3D virtual tour here: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=nY3iZzR8qY&env=production

Retreat to your own slice of pastoral paradise just a few miles east of HWY 331 on HWY 20 in Freeport, Florida, which is just a 15 minute drive to the gorgeous emerald green waters and sugar sand beaches of South Walton. This beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage features an attractive and efficient kitchen with ample cabinet space, granite counters and deep stainless steel sink. Tracking back sand from the beach? No worries, clean up is a breeze with wood-look vinyl plank flooring throughout. Windows are everywhere flooding this great cottage with natural light. A full size bathroom features a new vanity and sink and offers a shower/tub combination. A built-in dresser with closet and stackable washer/dryer are found in the bedroom. Relax in the beautiful countryside away from the hustle and bustle of the tourists at this one-of-a-kind cottage property!

*Water and yard maintenance are included in rent.

Prospective tenants with small dogs may submit their pet's application here: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/Ytc9SklW0wzn

(RLNE4767904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Highway 20 East have any available units?
3710 Highway 20 East has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3710 Highway 20 East have?
Some of 3710 Highway 20 East's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Highway 20 East currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Highway 20 East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Highway 20 East pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 Highway 20 East is pet friendly.
Does 3710 Highway 20 East offer parking?
No, 3710 Highway 20 East does not offer parking.
Does 3710 Highway 20 East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3710 Highway 20 East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Highway 20 East have a pool?
No, 3710 Highway 20 East does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Highway 20 East have accessible units?
No, 3710 Highway 20 East does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Highway 20 East have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 Highway 20 East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3710 Highway 20 East have units with air conditioning?
No, 3710 Highway 20 East does not have units with air conditioning.
