3710 Highway 20 East

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3D virtual tour! Enjoy privacy in your 1 bedroom Freeport cottage retreat with fenced yard, just a 15 min drive to the beaches of South Walton! - Take the 3D virtual tour here: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=nY3iZzR8qY&env=production



Retreat to your own slice of pastoral paradise just a few miles east of HWY 331 on HWY 20 in Freeport, Florida, which is just a 15 minute drive to the gorgeous emerald green waters and sugar sand beaches of South Walton. This beautifully remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage features an attractive and efficient kitchen with ample cabinet space, granite counters and deep stainless steel sink. Tracking back sand from the beach? No worries, clean up is a breeze with wood-look vinyl plank flooring throughout. Windows are everywhere flooding this great cottage with natural light. A full size bathroom features a new vanity and sink and offers a shower/tub combination. A built-in dresser with closet and stackable washer/dryer are found in the bedroom. Relax in the beautiful countryside away from the hustle and bustle of the tourists at this one-of-a-kind cottage property!



*Water and yard maintenance are included in rent.



Prospective tenants with small dogs may submit their pet's application here: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/Ytc9SklW0wzn



(RLNE4767904)