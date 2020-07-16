29 Tranquility Court

Amenities

29 Tranquility - Welcome to Tranquility By the Bay. The names says it all. There are only 15 homes and a community pool in the neighborhood. Located in a quiet area across the street from the bay.1st floor has an open floor plan with living, dining and kitchen. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar can be found in the kitchen. Enjoy relaxing on the covered porch in your fenced back yard. This home has plenty of storage, including a coat closet in the entryway, under stair closet in half bath and outdoor storage closet on back porch. All bedrooms, bonus area and laundry closet are on 2nd floor with BRAND NEW Carpet. Enjoy relaxing on the large balcony off the master bedroom. Master has a large walk-in closet. Master bath includes a glass enclosed tile shower with bench. Additional rooms are nice size with walk-in closets. Community Pool! Nearby is Cessna Landing with boat launch, basketball courts, playground, bathrooms and picnic tables. The beautiful beaches of Scenic 30a are less than 10 minutes drive.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5668563)