Walton County, FL
29 Tranquility Court
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:11 AM

29 Tranquility Court

29 Tranquility Ct · (850) 660-1509
Location

29 Tranquility Ct, Walton County, FL 32459

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29 Tranquility Court · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1860 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
29 Tranquility - Welcome to Tranquility By the Bay. The names says it all. There are only 15 homes and a community pool in the neighborhood. Located in a quiet area across the street from the bay.1st floor has an open floor plan with living, dining and kitchen. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar can be found in the kitchen. Enjoy relaxing on the covered porch in your fenced back yard. This home has plenty of storage, including a coat closet in the entryway, under stair closet in half bath and outdoor storage closet on back porch. All bedrooms, bonus area and laundry closet are on 2nd floor with BRAND NEW Carpet. Enjoy relaxing on the large balcony off the master bedroom. Master has a large walk-in closet. Master bath includes a glass enclosed tile shower with bench. Additional rooms are nice size with walk-in closets. Community Pool! Nearby is Cessna Landing with boat launch, basketball courts, playground, bathrooms and picnic tables. The beautiful beaches of Scenic 30a are less than 10 minutes drive.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5668563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Tranquility Court have any available units?
29 Tranquility Court has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Tranquility Court have?
Some of 29 Tranquility Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Tranquility Court currently offering any rent specials?
29 Tranquility Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Tranquility Court pet-friendly?
No, 29 Tranquility Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walton County.
Does 29 Tranquility Court offer parking?
No, 29 Tranquility Court does not offer parking.
Does 29 Tranquility Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Tranquility Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Tranquility Court have a pool?
Yes, 29 Tranquility Court has a pool.
Does 29 Tranquility Court have accessible units?
No, 29 Tranquility Court does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Tranquility Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Tranquility Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Tranquility Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Tranquility Court does not have units with air conditioning.
