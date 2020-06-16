192 Golf Villa Dr

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa Beach Available July 15th! - Take the 3D Virtual Tour here: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=xFNFEorPKP&env=production



Beautiful 3 Bedroom home located perfectly between Destin and Panama City! Tucked behind Santa Rosa Golf Club, and just a short walk to the beach! Home features 3 upstairs bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. Walk in to a large living room, and then into the formal dining room. A spacious kitchen opens to a family room, with easy access to the porch and backyard.Home is wrapped in very strong, low maintenance Hardie Board, and has Fabric Shield Hurricane Protection. The kitchen comes loaded with beautiful stainless steel GE appliances, granite countertops, wood throughout first floor, carpet upstairs, and tile in laundry, master bath and 2nd bath.



