Walton County, FL
192 Golf Villa Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

192 Golf Villa Dr

192 Golf Villa Drive · (850) 622-1122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

192 Golf Villa Drive, Walton County, FL 32459

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 192 Golf Villa Dr · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1890 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
carpet
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Santa Rosa Beach Available July 15th! - Take the 3D Virtual Tour here: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=xFNFEorPKP&env=production

Beautiful 3 Bedroom home located perfectly between Destin and Panama City! Tucked behind Santa Rosa Golf Club, and just a short walk to the beach! Home features 3 upstairs bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. Walk in to a large living room, and then into the formal dining room. A spacious kitchen opens to a family room, with easy access to the porch and backyard.Home is wrapped in very strong, low maintenance Hardie Board, and has Fabric Shield Hurricane Protection. The kitchen comes loaded with beautiful stainless steel GE appliances, granite countertops, wood throughout first floor, carpet upstairs, and tile in laundry, master bath and 2nd bath.

Please give us a call to get prequalified!

(RLNE5868344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Golf Villa Dr have any available units?
192 Golf Villa Dr has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 192 Golf Villa Dr have?
Some of 192 Golf Villa Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 Golf Villa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
192 Golf Villa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Golf Villa Dr pet-friendly?
No, 192 Golf Villa Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Walton County.
Does 192 Golf Villa Dr offer parking?
No, 192 Golf Villa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 192 Golf Villa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Golf Villa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Golf Villa Dr have a pool?
No, 192 Golf Villa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 192 Golf Villa Dr have accessible units?
No, 192 Golf Villa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Golf Villa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 192 Golf Villa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Golf Villa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 Golf Villa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
