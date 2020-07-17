1544 N County Hwy 393

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court carport parking playground

Available NOW-Virtual tour! Granite, SS, carport & tile w/ newer bedroom flooring in lovely 3/2.5 Florida Cottage in Santa Rosa Bch-walk to Cessna Landing - Take a 3D virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UnWG9eQG8Tv

Beautiful single story Florida cottage home available. Home features covered parking, porches, fireplace, stainless fridge, dishwasher and microwave with white range, crown molding, washer/dryer & a separate porch and entrance off master bedroom. Master suite features an ensuite bathroom with separate tub and shower. Luxury vinyl tile floors in all bedrooms with ceramic tile throughout the rest of the house. Excellent location near recently renovated Cessna Landing, with amenities including boat launch, fenced kids play ground, basketball court, pavilions, restrooms.

If you choose to email about this rental home, include your name and contact number. To schedule a live viewing, application must be submitted and approved.



(RLNE2898741)