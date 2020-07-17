All apartments in Walton County
Find more places like 1544 N County Hwy 393.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Walton County, FL
/
1544 N County Hwy 393
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1544 N County Hwy 393

1544 North County Highway 393 · (850) 213-2814
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1544 North County Highway 393, Walton County, FL 32459

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1544 N County Hwy 393 · Avail. now

$2,050

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1483 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
parking
playground
Available NOW-Virtual tour! Granite, SS, carport & tile w/ newer bedroom flooring in lovely 3/2.5 Florida Cottage in Santa Rosa Bch-walk to Cessna Landing - Take a 3D virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UnWG9eQG8Tv
Beautiful single story Florida cottage home available. Home features covered parking, porches, fireplace, stainless fridge, dishwasher and microwave with white range, crown molding, washer/dryer & a separate porch and entrance off master bedroom. Master suite features an ensuite bathroom with separate tub and shower. Luxury vinyl tile floors in all bedrooms with ceramic tile throughout the rest of the house. Excellent location near recently renovated Cessna Landing, with amenities including boat launch, fenced kids play ground, basketball court, pavilions, restrooms.
If you choose to email about this rental home, include your name and contact number. To schedule a live viewing, application must be submitted and approved.

(RLNE2898741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1544 N County Hwy 393 have any available units?
1544 N County Hwy 393 has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1544 N County Hwy 393 have?
Some of 1544 N County Hwy 393's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1544 N County Hwy 393 currently offering any rent specials?
1544 N County Hwy 393 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1544 N County Hwy 393 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1544 N County Hwy 393 is pet friendly.
Does 1544 N County Hwy 393 offer parking?
Yes, 1544 N County Hwy 393 offers parking.
Does 1544 N County Hwy 393 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1544 N County Hwy 393 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1544 N County Hwy 393 have a pool?
No, 1544 N County Hwy 393 does not have a pool.
Does 1544 N County Hwy 393 have accessible units?
No, 1544 N County Hwy 393 does not have accessible units.
Does 1544 N County Hwy 393 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1544 N County Hwy 393 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1544 N County Hwy 393 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1544 N County Hwy 393 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1544 N County Hwy 393?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Southern at Santa Rosa Beach
1285 J D Miller Rd
Walton County, FL 32459
Lofts at Seacrest Beach
65 Red Bud Lane
Laguna Beach, FL 32461
Ariza Forest View
30 Mc Davis Loop
Walton County, FL 32459
Terra Mar
93 Dune Lakes Cir
Miramar Beach, FL 32459
The Sanctuary at 331
24555 Highway 331
Freeport, FL 32459
Latitude at Hammock Bay
205 Hammock Trl E
Freeport, FL 32439

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dothan, ALPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLFort Walton Beach, FLCallaway, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLParker, FLOzark, ALValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLLynn Haven, FLWright, FL
Lower Grand Lagoon, FLMilton, FLNiceville, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLSpringfield, FLDaleville, ALEnterprise, ALPace, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity