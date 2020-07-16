154 Edgewood Terrace

Amenities

Option to rent UNFURNISHED! 3D Virtual Tour! Beautifully updated & fully furnished 3 bedroom south of 98 and under 2 miles to the beach available NOW long term! - Please take the 3D Virtual Tour here: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough/?projectId=81Jq0egMh2&env=production



Find your beach getaway today in this beautifully updated & fully furnished home located just 1.8 miles to the sparkling emerald waters of the Gulf of Mexico. This home can also be rented unfurnished. Centrally located south of Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, this hidden lakefront gem is ready to be discovered. An open concept living, dining and kitchen area make entertaining a breeze. Ample granite counters and stainless steel appliances accent the kitchen. Enjoy the lake from the screened in porch or on the huge lawn with a fire pit perfect for roasting marshmallows. The master suite features a walk in closet and large bathroom with linen closet. Each of the guest bedrooms feature walk in closets and share a nicely remodeled bathroom. There’s plenty of room to store beach gear in the storage shed located behind the carport. Pre-qualify today to view this wonderful home.



Prospective tenants with small dogs under 25 lbs may submit their pet's application here: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/Ytc9SklW0wzn



(RLNE5627367)