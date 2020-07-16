All apartments in Walton County
154 Edgewood Terrace

154 Edgewood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

154 Edgewood Terrace, Walton County, FL 32459

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
parking
Option to rent UNFURNISHED! 3D Virtual Tour! Beautifully updated & fully furnished 3 bedroom south of 98 and under 2 miles to the beach available NOW long term! - Please take the 3D Virtual Tour here: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough/?projectId=81Jq0egMh2&env=production

Find your beach getaway today in this beautifully updated & fully furnished home located just 1.8 miles to the sparkling emerald waters of the Gulf of Mexico. This home can also be rented unfurnished. Centrally located south of Highway 98 in Santa Rosa Beach, this hidden lakefront gem is ready to be discovered. An open concept living, dining and kitchen area make entertaining a breeze. Ample granite counters and stainless steel appliances accent the kitchen. Enjoy the lake from the screened in porch or on the huge lawn with a fire pit perfect for roasting marshmallows. The master suite features a walk in closet and large bathroom with linen closet. Each of the guest bedrooms feature walk in closets and share a nicely remodeled bathroom. There’s plenty of room to store beach gear in the storage shed located behind the carport. Pre-qualify today to view this wonderful home.

Prospective tenants with small dogs under 25 lbs may submit their pet's application here: https://www.petscreening.com/referral/Ytc9SklW0wzn

(RLNE5627367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Edgewood Terrace have any available units?
154 Edgewood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Walton County, FL.
What amenities does 154 Edgewood Terrace have?
Some of 154 Edgewood Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Edgewood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
154 Edgewood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Edgewood Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 Edgewood Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 154 Edgewood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 154 Edgewood Terrace offers parking.
Does 154 Edgewood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Edgewood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Edgewood Terrace have a pool?
No, 154 Edgewood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 154 Edgewood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 154 Edgewood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Edgewood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Edgewood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Edgewood Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Edgewood Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
