Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

(More photos to come!) 3BR/2BA home sitting on approx 13 acres of beautiful serene surroundings. It has an open and airy split floor plan, vaulted ceilings with great natural lighting. It has been updated with beautiful "wood look" porcelain plank flooring throughout the entire home. Nice wood cabinetry in the kitchen. Master bedroom has a convenient wooden built-in TV bookcase and great walk-in closet w/shoe racks. The home has covered porches on both front and back of the house extending from end-to-end where you will absolutely love spending your family moments outdoors!!! It has an oversized laundry room and washer/dryer remains. There are two sheds outside the home for storage. Plenty of wide-open spaces to run and lots of privacy. (Tenant will only be responsible for maintaining the 2-3 acres immediately around the house) This is a must see!!! SHOWN BY APPT ONLY.