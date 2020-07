Amenities

Newly Renovated! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located on a large lot in the quiet neighborhood of Edgewood Terrace and is available for rent immediately. The home has been recently updated to include bamboo flooring, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, custom cabinets and so much more! Monthly rent is $1900 and does not include any utilities. Background check, one year lease and security deposit required. Contact us today to schedule a showing.