Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:35 AM

157 Apartments for rent in Verona Walk, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Verona Walk apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
37 Units Available
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1236 sqft
Well-equipped one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Naples, a short walk from Lely Elementary School. Units include full-size washers and dryers. Tennis court, Internet cafe and game room on-site. Close to Naples Lake Country Club.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Lely Resort
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,667
1435 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9026 Alturas Lane #3404
9026 Alturas Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1771 sqft
Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai.

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9025 Alturas Street #3101
9025 Alturas Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Highly coveted and extremely spacious Capistrano end-unit Casita with granite throughout, upgraded cabinetry and tile, double vanities in both baths and double-car garage.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9110 Capistrano ST S
9110 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,550
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE for Season 2021! Furnished first floor condo with an attached two car garage! With exquisite details such as beautiful granite counters and tile on the diagonal, this condo offers two bedroom suites each with a private lanai, perfect for

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8085 Celeste DR
8085 Celeste Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1640 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained vacation rental is located in the highly sought after development, Lely Resort. This condo is located at the end of the building on the 2nd floor.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
6650 Beach Resort DR
6650 Beach Resort Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1351 sqft
Open April, May 2021 Falling Waters Beach Resort is gated community with cascading waterfalls, walkways, lakes, fountains, and beautiful vibrant tropical plants and trees.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8073 Tiger Lily DR
8073 Tiger Lily Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2463 sqft
Highly Desirable are Tiger Island Estates located within Lely Resort. Players Club available with a Transfer Fee. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Lovely Brick Lanai with Pool and Spa. Wonderful Lake View! 2 Car Garage.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8023 Players Cove DR
8023 Players Cove Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2091 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8200 Saratoga DR
8200 Saratoga Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1880 sqft
Vacation Rental! New paint, new furnishings! First floor Saratoga unit with lake/fountain view. Island kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9102 Chula Vista ST
9102 Chula Vista Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1531 sqft
Vacation Rental Available! Cordova Casita, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 baths and two car garage on quiet sought after Chula Vista Street. Granite counter tops, wood cabinets throughout, tile on diagonal on 1st floor. Lives like a single family home.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
9067 Capistrano ST N
9067 Capistrano Street North, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1520 sqft
This Turnkey 2/2.5 w/ 1 car garage townhome is yours for season! Located in Olé at Lely Resort which offers contemporary, Mediterranean-inspired residences.
Results within 5 miles of Verona Walk
Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
74 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1439 sqft
Virtual and self guided tours are available now. Call us today for more information! Conveniently located in the heart of Naples' fastest growing area, Milano Lakes offers residents the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
33 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
131 Units Available
Sabal Bay
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,179
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
24 Units Available
Lely Resort
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,306
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
7812 Berkshire Pines Dr
7812 Berkshire Pines Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1770 sqft
Welcome to the Shores at Berkshire Lakes, a gated amenity-rich community in a convenient location that is close to shopping and the best of Naples! This family-sized home is located on a circle drive for low traffic and backs to a preserve.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
5235 Myrtle LN
5235 Myrtle Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2320 sqft
Great home on large lot a full 1/2 acre for tenants use. Large 3 bedrooms plus den, 2 baths. Featuring wood flooring in all the Bedrooms and Dining room. Tile in common areas and kitchen. Only the living room has carpet.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Lely Resort
8549 Mustang DR
8549 Mustang Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1466 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath villa home. 2 car garage. This property is in excellent condition. The kitchen has granite counter tops and backsplash, crown molding and new tiles.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8198 Valiant Drive
8198 Valiant Drive, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2500 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom 3 Bath*** MADISON PARK POOL HOME***FURNISHED SEASONAL OR ANNUAL RENTAL - CLICK HERE FOR VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J9K8eVyDwf8 Don't miss out on the gorgeous pool home in Madison park.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1466 Artesia Drive West
1466 Artesia Drive West, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
*** BEAUTIFUL ARTESIA POOL HOME*** 4 BDRM / 3 BATH - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1821 Downing Court
1821 Downing Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1998 sqft
CROWN POINTE - 3 BEDS / 2 BATHS - POOL HOME - LAKE VIEW - PET FRIENDLY - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SnA3pLPksCF This beautifully landscaped lakeside home provides 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5713 Lago Villagio Way
5713 Lago Villagio Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
1899 sqft
** GLEN EAGLE POOL HOME - 2 BED + DEN / 2 BATH HOME - GOLF ** - Located in luxurious Lago Villaggio at Glen Eagle Golf and Country Club, this turnkey furnished former "model" home is move-in ready and includes a full Golf and Social membership.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

