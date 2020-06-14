Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

140 Apartments for rent in Verona Walk, FL with gym

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
7219 Salerno CT
7219 Salerno Court, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1540 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate Villa in the gated community Verona Walk. The home features two suites and a den and located between Marco Island and Downtown Naples, fine dining, shopping, entertainment and beaches.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
8627 Genova CT
8627 Genova Court, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1542 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom plus den, attached villa, with extended lanai, is waiting for you as your home away from home. Comfortably furnished, all you will need is your packed suitcase to begin your time here in paradise.
Results within 1 mile of Verona Walk
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
38 Units Available
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,179
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1236 sqft
Well-equipped one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Naples, a short walk from Lely Elementary School. Units include full-size washers and dryers. Tennis court, Internet cafe and game room on-site. Close to Naples Lake Country Club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lely Resort
34 Units Available
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1435 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9026 Alturas Lane #3404
9026 Alturas Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1771 sqft
Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:30am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9025 Alturas Street #3101
9025 Alturas Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Highly coveted and extremely spacious Capistrano end-unit Casita with granite throughout, upgraded cabinetry and tile, double vanities in both baths and double-car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9110 Capistrano ST S
9110 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,550
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE for Season 2021! Furnished first floor condo with an attached two car garage! With exquisite details such as beautiful granite counters and tile on the diagonal, this condo offers two bedroom suites each with a private lanai, perfect for

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9102 Capistrano ST S
9102 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1501 sqft
Monthly or annual rental. Resort-Style living at it's best.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8023 Players Cove DR
8023 Players Cove Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2091 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9102 Chula Vista ST
9102 Chula Vista Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1531 sqft
Vacation Rental Available! Cordova Casita, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 baths and two car garage on quiet sought after Chula Vista Street. Granite counter tops, wood cabinets throughout, tile on diagonal on 1st floor. Lives like a single family home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8519 Chase Preserve DR
8519 Chase Preserve Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1827 sqft
BOOKED FOR 2021!! Lely Resort rental in Chase Preserve! Players Club Available! Charming attached villa with golf course views! Well maintained and Turnkey furnished.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9067 Capistrano ST N
9067 Capistrano Street North, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1520 sqft
This Turnkey 2/2.5 w/ 1 car garage townhome is yours for season! Located in Olé at Lely Resort which offers contemporary, Mediterranean-inspired residences.
Results within 5 miles of Verona Walk
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
32 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,282
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Lely Resort
30 Units Available
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,361
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1439 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
7812 Berkshire Pines Dr
7812 Berkshire Pines Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1770 sqft
Welcome to the Shores at Berkshire Lakes, a gated amenity-rich community in a convenient location that is close to shopping and the best of Naples! This family-sized home is located on a circle drive for low traffic and backs to a preserve.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Naples Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
4816 Cerromar DR
4816 Cerromar Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
2364 sqft
Full Golf Membership for 2 included in this Rental. Rare rental opportunity in Naples Lakes Country Club.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
6828 Sterling Greens PL
6828 Sterling Greens Place, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This seasonal rental offers amazing preserve and golf course views from your screened lanai. With the SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP, you can swim in the community pool, work out at the fitness center, play Bocce ball or shoot billiards.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Marton Court
1555 Marton Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
NEW BEACH HOME - HEATED POOL - LAKE VIEWS - PETS ALLOWED - GATED - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1466 Artesia Drive West
1466 Artesia Drive West, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
*** BEAUTIFUL ARTESIA POOL HOME*** 4 BDRM / 3 BATH - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14800 Canton Court
14800 Canton Court, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2006 sqft
14800 Canton Court Available 08/01/20 ***Available***PET FRIENDLY*** SINGLE FAMILY HOME ***LAKEVIEW*** ANNUAL *** ***REFLECTION LAKES*** - This 2000+ square foot home is 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, has a large kitchen with a breakfast nook.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1821 Downing Court
1821 Downing Court, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,995
1998 sqft
CROWN POINTE - 3 BEDS / 2 BATHS - POOL HOME - LAKE VIEW - PET FRIENDLY - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=SnA3pLPksCF This beautifully landscaped lakeside home provides 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Verona Walk, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Verona Walk renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

