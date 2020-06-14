118 Apartments for rent in Verona Walk, FL with garage

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

Verona Walk apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14
Winding Cypress
1 Unit Available
7450 EMILIA LN
7450 Emilia Lane, Verona Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1554 sqft
VERONA WALK Turnkey furnished 2 Bedroom 2 en suite Bath Capri Villa with Heated Pool, screened lanai and Lake view attached two car garage. Pet OK with approval.
Last updated June 14
Lely Resort
34 Units Available
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1435 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.

Last updated June 14
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9026 Alturas Lane #3404
9026 Alturas Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1771 sqft
Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai.

Last updated June 14
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9025 Alturas Street #3101
9025 Alturas Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Highly coveted and extremely spacious Capistrano end-unit Casita with granite throughout, upgraded cabinetry and tile, double vanities in both baths and double-car garage.

Last updated June 14
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9110 Capistrano ST S
9110 Capistrano Street South, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,550
1404 sqft
AVAILABLE for Season 2021! Furnished first floor condo with an attached two car garage! With exquisite details such as beautiful granite counters and tile on the diagonal, this condo offers two bedroom suites each with a private lanai, perfect for

Last updated June 14
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8085 Celeste DR
8085 Celeste Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1640 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained vacation rental is located in the highly sought after development, Lely Resort. This condo is located at the end of the building on the 2nd floor.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
6650 Beach Resort DR
6650 Beach Resort Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1351 sqft
Open April, May 2021 Falling Waters Beach Resort is gated community with cascading waterfalls, walkways, lakes, fountains, and beautiful vibrant tropical plants and trees.

Last updated June 14
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8073 Tiger Lily DR
8073 Tiger Lily Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2463 sqft
Highly Desirable are Tiger Island Estates located within Lely Resort. Players Club available with a Transfer Fee. Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths. Lovely Brick Lanai with Pool and Spa. Wonderful Lake View! 2 Car Garage.

Last updated June 14
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8023 Players Cove DR
8023 Players Cove Drive, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
2091 sqft
Beautiful Furnished Condo in Player's Cove at Lely Resort. Located Directly across the street from the Award Winning Players Club & Spa. It offers a Large Master Bedroom, Open Floor Plan with a great kitchen.

Last updated June 14
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
8200 Saratoga DR
8200 Saratoga Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1880 sqft
Vacation Rental! New paint, new furnishings! First floor Saratoga unit with lake/fountain view. Island kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 14
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9102 Chula Vista ST
9102 Chula Vista Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1531 sqft
Vacation Rental Available! Cordova Casita, 2 bedroom 2 1/2 baths and two car garage on quiet sought after Chula Vista Street. Granite counter tops, wood cabinets throughout, tile on diagonal on 1st floor. Lives like a single family home.

Last updated June 14
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9067 Capistrano ST N
9067 Capistrano Street North, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1520 sqft
This Turnkey 2/2.5 w/ 1 car garage townhome is yours for season! Located in Olé at Lely Resort which offers contemporary, Mediterranean-inspired residences.
Last updated June 14
32 Units Available
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1486 sqft
Perched near the Gulf of Mexico in southwest Florida, Legacy Naples Apartments is ideally located near fine dining, entertainment, shopping and world-class culture.
Last updated June 14
9 Units Available
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1370 sqft
Minutes from Naples National Golf Club. A luxury community with yoga, Pilates and a full fitness center. On-site dog park, pool, spa and tennis court. Updated interiors with granite countertops, vinyl flooring and vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 14
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,282
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Last updated June 14
Lely Resort
30 Units Available
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.
Last updated June 14
87 Units Available
Milano Lakes
3713 Milano Lakes Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,361
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1439 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7812 Berkshire Pines Dr
7812 Berkshire Pines Drive, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1770 sqft
Welcome to the Shores at Berkshire Lakes, a gated amenity-rich community in a convenient location that is close to shopping and the best of Naples! This family-sized home is located on a circle drive for low traffic and backs to a preserve.

Last updated June 14
Naples Lakes Country Club
1 Unit Available
4816 Cerromar DR
4816 Cerromar Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,699
2364 sqft
Full Golf Membership for 2 included in this Rental. Rare rental opportunity in Naples Lakes Country Club.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
3981 Bishopwood CT E
3981 Bishopwood Court East, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Come enjoy the golf life in Florida for just a little while. This great second-floor condo overlooks the amazing golf course at Forest Glen. Two bedrooms plus a den makes this home spacious and inviting.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9113 Prima Way #101
9113 Prima Way, Collier County, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
2463 sqft
2/2+den Coach Home with lake view corner unit - Immaculate 2 BR/2BA plus Den 1st Floor Taylor Woodrow Spacious, Custom Designed Coach Home with a 2 Car Garage Located in Prestigious Treviso Bay Now Available for Annual or Seasonal Rental.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3195 Serena Lane #101
3195 Serena Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
Fiddler creek 3/3 bath large furnished coach home, 3500/mo - By the year only, this fabulous Fiddlers Creek corner coach home sits in a quiet cul de sac at Serena overlooking water and palms.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8198 Valiant Drive
8198 Valiant Drive, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
2500 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom 3 Bath*** MADISON PARK POOL HOME***FURNISHED SEASONAL OR ANNUAL RENTAL - CLICK HERE FOR VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=J9K8eVyDwf8 Don't miss out on the gorgeous pool home in Madison park.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1466 Artesia Drive West
1466 Artesia Drive West, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,495
*** BEAUTIFUL ARTESIA POOL HOME*** 4 BDRM / 3 BATH - CLICK HERE FOR A VIRTUAL WALK THROUGH: https://my.matterport.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Verona Walk, FL

Verona Walk apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

