118 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Vamo, FL
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1922 Marcia Street
1922 Marcia Street, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Move in to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment with an open floor plan, new kitchen and island, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, private screened backyard porch, private fenced yard with stone pavers, in unit washer/dryer,
1 of 71
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
1708 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1288 sqft
Very tastefully decorated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Pelican Cove over looking 1 of the 6 pools in the community. Vaulted ceilings in living room with skylights open to lanai. Laminate floors in living room and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Vamo
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
21 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623
4160 Central Sarasota Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4160 Central Sarasota Pkwy Unit 623 Available 09/01/20 Gated Community - Beautiful, bright second-floor unit in the gated Bella Villino community on Palmer Ranch. Tile floor in main area and brand new carpet in bedroom.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
9397 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9397 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1029 sqft
SIESTA KEY! Water views from every room in this condo. Comfortable furnishing, washer and dryer in the condo. This community is gated and the building security. There is a heated pool/spa and tennis courts right on the water.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9393 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1029 sqft
Property is available during off season May - December 2020 (3 month minimum). Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located at The Pointe on Midnight Pass Road.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5424 CICERONE STREET
5424 Cicerone St, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1650 sqft
RESORT SEASONAL IN ESPLANADE OF PALMER RANCH - brand new spacious 2B+Den with sofa sleeper, beautifully furnished. Come stay in sunny Sarasota just 15 min to the Gulf of Mexico for sunsets every night.
Results within 5 miles of Vamo
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
36 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,168
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,208
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
14 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4500 Ottawa Trail #232
4500 Ottawa Trail, Bee Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1178 sqft
Gorgeous, Sarasota, End-Unit, 2/2 Villa For Rent - 55+ Community - Lovely end-unit 2-bed, 2-bath villa in senior lifestyle community (55+) Lake Tippecanoe. Assigned covered parking space included. In-unit washer/dryer.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102
7927 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1776 sqft
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 Available 08/01/20 Large Town Home In Stonehaven - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Large, (1,776sf) "non-furnished" 3 bed 2 1/2 bath 2 story town home with 1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Gulf Gate
6529 SEAGATE AVENUE
6529 Seagate Avenue, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1673 sqft
Very clean well-maintained unfurnished home for rent in a great location, Gulf Gate. 2 bedrooms and two baths on a lovely shaded lot. New ceramic 18 inch tile everywhere except the bedrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2772 WOODGATE LANE
2772 Woodgate Lane, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
874 sqft
Centrally located to desirable locations of Sarasota. Minutes from Siesta Key’s beautiful beaches, Gulf Gates eclectic restaurants, and downtown.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
209 Monet Pl
209 Monet Dr, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2560 sqft
Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.
1 of 26
Last updated July 7 at 07:33am
1 Unit Available
5855 Midnight Pass Rd
5855 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SEASONAL RENTAL: Harbor Towers Yacht & Racquet Club on Siesta Key is Resort lifestyle Living. From the moment you enter the club you are relaxed by the waterfall and tropical landscape.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2392 SANDRALA DRIVE
2392 Sandrala Drive, South Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
4756 sqft
GREAT"OLD" FLORIDA SETTING AND GET EXCITED FOR THIS HIDDEN GEM FAMILY HOME. LOCATED ON PHILLIPPI RIVER WITH BOAT DOCK AND LIFT. BEAUTIFUL LARGE POOL AREA WITH POOL CABANA AND SPA. DOUBLE HEIGHT POOL CAGE.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2519 TERRY LANE
2519 Terry Lane, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
You can't beat the location of this 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo just off Stickney Point Road. The lovely mature landscaping really enhances the beauty of this property.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Sarabay Acres
181 NAVIGATION CIRCLE
181 Navigation Circle, Osprey, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1244 sqft
LIKE NEW! GATED! UNFURNISHED ANNUAL, A SMALL DOG IS WELCOME WITH A PET FEE! Over sized impact windows offers lots of natural light and 9 ft.plus ceilings are an added bonus.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5591 ROSEHILL ROAD
5591 Rosehill Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
Everyone talks about location, and this delivers.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
3347 Thornwood Road
3347 Thornwood Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1803 sqft
You will love this 3/3 Townhouse available for annual rent in Sarasota. This spacious townhome has a full bath on the main level and 3 large bedrooms plus 2 more full baths on the upper level.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2843 NEW ENGLAND STREET
2843 New England Street, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1343 sqft
Seasonal rental inquiries only, not available for annual lease. Prices fluctuate throughout the year. Subject to availability.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
4220 Via Piedra Circle
4220 Via Piedra Circle, Bee Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1210 sqft
Great opportunity to rent a good size town home in the desirable Stoneridge community just minutes walk from the Urfer Family Park.. The property has been remodeled throughout with bamboo flooring and is well maintained .
