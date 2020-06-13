142 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Vamo, FL

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
1922 Marcia Street
1922 Marcia Street, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Move in to this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex apartment with an open floor plan, new kitchen and island, quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, private screened backyard porch, private fenced yard with stone pavers, in unit washer/dryer,

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
1851 Rita Street
1851 Rita Street, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1299 sqft
3/2 plus an office available for an annual lease. This home is in a great location- only 2 blocks from the water, endless shopping and dining options nearby. Large fenced in yard, pets permitted with owner approval.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
8221 Shadow Pine Way
8221 Shadow Pine Way, Vamo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2428 sqft
Beautiful single family home nestled in the well-manicured Deer Creek neighborhood in Palmer Ranch. Pool Maintenance and Lawn Care included! This 2 spacious bedroom plus a den home has a large private pool which overlooks private preserve.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1708 GLENHOUSE DRIVE
1708 Glenhouse Drive, Vamo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1288 sqft
Very tastefully decorated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Pelican Cove over looking 1 of the 6 pools in the community. Vaulted ceilings in living room with skylights open to lanai. Laminate floors in living room and dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Vamo
Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
25 Units Available
Saratoga Place
5010 Central Sarasota Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1376 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units include spacious closets, hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Residents enjoy easy access to I-75, nearby beaches at Siesta Key and the Oscar Scherer State Park that is just minutes away.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
8529 Great Meadow Drive
8529 Great Meadow Drive, Sarasota County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2421 sqft
Annual, unfurnished single family pool home available in Turtle Rock on Palmer Ranch. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is light, bright and spacious.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
9397 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9397 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1029 sqft
SIESTA KEY! Water views from every room in this condo. Comfortable furnishing, washer and dryer in the condo. This community is gated and the building security. There is a heated pool/spa and tennis courts right on the water.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9393 MIDNIGHT PASS ROAD
9393 Midnight Pass Road, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1029 sqft
Property is available during off season May - December 2020 (3 month minimum). Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo located at The Pointe on Midnight Pass Road.
Results within 5 miles of Vamo
Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
36 Units Available
Longitude 82
5900 Wilkinson Rd, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,104
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1118 sqft
Close to Highway 93 and the Tuscana development. Community offers complimentary car washes, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have an island breakfast bar, a beverage refrigerator and stainless steel kitchen appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
141 Units Available
Sage on Palmer Ranch
12501 Honore Avenue, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1315 sqft
Sage on Palmer Ranch is a beautiful new luxury apartment community in the heart of Palmer Ranch, Sarasota, offering a range between one to three bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
18 Units Available
Garden Grove
5719 Granada Dr, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1220 sqft
A beautiful place to live in wonderful Sarasota. Our property features One, Two, Three and Four Bedroom Apartment homes which have been newly renovated. You will surround yourself with lush tropical landscaping in a quiet peaceful environment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
South Gate
1 Unit Available
2414 Foster Lane
2414 Foster Lane, Southgate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1279 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5611 Bidwell Pkwy #104
5611 Bidwell Parkway, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
2/2 Condo - Gated Community - Admirals Walk minutes from Siesta Beach!! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom - 1st floor unit is CLEAN and ready to go!! This unit has just been upgraded to new energy efficient windows, door and siding.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102
7927 Moonstone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1776 sqft
7927 Moonstone Dr, Unit 26-102 Available 08/01/20 Large Town Home In Stonehaven - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Large, (1,776sf) "non-furnished" 3 bed 2 1/2 bath 2 story town home with 1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7816 Limestone Lane
7816 Limestone Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1417 sqft
Large Water View Condo w/Garage in Stonehaven - Large (1417sf) newer (2009) 3 bed 2 bath 2nd floor condo "unfurnished" w/1 car garage located in beautiful, gated Stonehaven residential subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4622 MacEachen Blvd
4622 Maceachen Boulevard, South Gate Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1433 sqft
Ideal 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House in Great Neighborhood - The search for your perfect rental home ends here! This charming 3 bedroom and 2 full bathroom home is located in a picturesque neighborhood in a great area of Sarasota.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Gulf Gate
1 Unit Available
6614 Markridge Place
6614 Markridge Place, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1597 sqft
6614 Markridge Place Available 07/01/20 Gulfgate Area on quiet cul de sac backing onto pond - Gulfgate area large 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom single family home on quiet circle backing onto large pond.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
209 Monet Pl
209 Monet Dr, Laurel, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1663 sqft
Located in highly desirable Sorrento East, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home offer plenty of room to spread out.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Gate
1 Unit Available
3101 Bee Ridge Rd Apt 209
3101 Bee Ridge Road, Southgate, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
728 sqft
Stunning furnished two bedroom, one bath apartment off of Bee Ridge road! This well decorated end unit features high end furnishings, plush carpet, neutral paint, modern lighting, and ceiling fans throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
149 Southwinds Dr
149 Southwinds Drive, Sarasota County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
635 sqft
This charming furnished mobile home in the 55+ Southwinds community may be the perfect place to call your new home! Cozy 1 bedroom, 1 bath is fully furnished for your convenience.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4459 Beneva RD
4459 Beneva Road, South Gate Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1189 sqft
MOVE IN READY. Professionally managed home by Havenbrook Homes. There is a $45 application fee per adult applicant. Application includes background check and rental history check. Must make 3x the rental amount.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2858 Ashton Road
2858 Ashton Road, Gulf Gate Estates, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,330
1855 sqft
4BR/3Bath/2-car Garage BRAND NEW! 2 MILES TO SIESTA!! Extensive upgrades throughout the home with quality construction. Large 20x20 porcelain tiles lead you into the great room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4944 Camphor Avenue
4944 Camphor Avenue, Ridge Wood Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1684 sqft
This charming and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1807 COQUINA DRIVE
1807 Coquina Drive, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1713 sqft
Contemporary Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Family Home available in CORAL CORAL COVE, WEST OF TRAIL! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has access to Little Sarasota Bay—an easy place to launch your kayak or paddle board, or a boat
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Vamo, FL

Finding an apartment in Vamo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

