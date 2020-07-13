/
apartments under 1300
83 Apartments under $1,300 for rent in Valrico, FL
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd, Valrico, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1233 sqft
Just off Route 60. Lighted tennis courts, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, and fitness center. Garages provided. Newly constructed. Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors throughout. Playground.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
3106 Pine Top Drive
3106 Pine Top Drive, Valrico, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1290 sqft
See the Video Property Tour Very nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2-car garage home in Valrico has 1,290 SF of living space and is located in Somerset subdivision just north of Brandon Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Valrico
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brandon Brook
519 Sonoma Dr
519 Sonoma Drive, Brandon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has 1500 square feet of living space on a huge corner lot. You've found your dream home! It includes an open floor plan and plenty of natural light throughout the space.
Results within 5 miles of Valrico
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
28 Units Available
Camden Royal Palms
826 Milano Cir, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1308 sqft
Modern community with elegant upgrades. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub and gym area. Gated community with garden-style tubs and brushed-nickel hardware. Bark park and grilling area available.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
23 Units Available
Lucerne
1419 Lake Lucerne Way, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1267 sqft
Lucerne is ready to welcome you home! Our stunning apartment community offers comfortable living with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Lakeside Central Apartments
529 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
869 sqft
Lakeside Apartments in Brandon, IL, are located near Interstate 75 for easy commuting. The apartments sit next to a gorgeous lake that's perfect for serene walks. Units are updated and feature private patios.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:59pm
3 Units Available
Bridgeport
3385 Creekridge Rd, Brandon, FL
Studio
$786
1 Bedroom
$1,025
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
Newly updated homes with fully-equipped kitchens and a patio/balcony. Parking available. Use the on-site laundry center any time. Easy access to I-75. Steps from the JC Handly Sports Complex.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1221 sqft
Prime location just off Boyette Road, apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Community features a 24-hour gym, coffee bar, car wash area, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
8 Units Available
Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd, Fish Hawk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,218
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1455 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Property offers residents a pool, conference room, clubhouse and game room. Gym and yoga. Pet-friendly community with dog grooming area. Smoke-free community.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Avenue @Creekbridge
1002 Creekbridge Rd, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1175 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with wood plank floors, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets, close to parks, shopping and restaurants. A fishing dock, a gym and a pool are on hand as well.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Courtney Trace
1131 Courtney Trace Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,135
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1281 sqft
This property is convenient to Lake Brandon Village, Westfield Brandon and Interstate 75. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, business center, dog park and gated access. Apartments have alarm systems, walk-in closets and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
27 Units Available
THE RETREAT AT BERMUDA LAKE
2648 Bermuda Lake Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,128
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1375 sqft
Luxury community offers lake views, putting green, and pool. Residents enjoy in-unit amenities, including walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher. Located off of I-75 and close to the restaurants and shops of North Brandon.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
272 Units Available
Tapestry Town Center
650 Tapestry Lane, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
942 sqft
Tapestry Town Center Apartments are located in Brandon, FL, uniquely stretched across South Gornto Lake Road providing key convenience to shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
3 Units Available
Palms at Palisades
512 Camino Real Ct, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near I-75 and area parks. On-site resort-style pool, tennis court, and playscape area. Open floor plans, with ample storage and modern amenities in the kitchen.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Westwood @60
1212 Askew Dr, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom floor plans that feature in-unit laundry, plantation blinds and private balconies. The apartment community boasts a coffee bar, a pool and a clubhouse. Near I-74 just off Brandon Blvd.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Apartments
1651 Lake Meadow Cir S, Brandon, FL
Studio
$730
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Apartments in Brandon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
804 Lake Haven Square Unit 203
804 Lake Haven Sqare, Brandon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
718 sqft
Upgraded 1/1 with Den for Rent in Brandon, FL - Welcome to our upgraded and remodeled condo located in Brandon, FL. The property features 1 bedroom with an additional den off the kitchen and 1 full bathroom.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
110 Gornto Lake Rd Unit F
110 Gornto Lake Road, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
750 sqft
110 Gornto Lake Rd Unit F Available 08/01/20 Newly Renovated and Remodeled - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath for Lease in Brandon, FL - Welcome to our newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath in Brandon.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11614 Canterbury Drive, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Family locations pet friendly no vicious breeds ** electric on kids love our locations newly renovated homes idealy located close to stores come today move in tomorrow don't miss out mobile homes going fast!!! (RLNE2909537)
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview Family Community
11605 Galway Road, Mango, FL
2 Bedrooms
$860
Beautiful mobile homes for rent in a recently renovated park! Low deposits and move in specials! View today and move in tomorrow! We are having the sale of the century! This is a family community not a trailer park! Come make this house your home!
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Russellwood
705 Russell Ln Apt 212
705 Russell Lane, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1069 sqft
Has been completely remodeled- everything new,close to everything. New Wood Laminate and new carpet. New appliances Easy access to I75 and the Selmon Expressway for a quick commute to Tampa. Ten minutes to Brandon mall.
Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
10834 Leanne Drive
10834 Leanne Drive, Mango, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
924 sqft
We are putting the final touches on this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home & it will be available soon! This home boasts an open and inviting floor plan, a spacious kitchen & a beautiful owners suite.
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
2433 Lake Woodberry Circle
2433 Lake Woodberry Circle, Brandon, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1110 sqft
ADORABLE TWO BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF REGENCY KEY. UNIT HAS NEW PAINT THROUGH OUT AND NEW CARPET IN BEDROOMS. LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND DOWNSTAIRS HAS LAMINATE AND TILE FLOORING.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
314 Tweed Ave
314 Tweed Avenue, Seffner, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
3/1 Single Family 1100 sq-ft fenced lot in Seffner - Property Id: 312221 This is a cute Block house available for Rent. House has a nice kitchen , dining area, Living / great Room Hallway Nice Bathroom with a Tub, and 3 Bedrooms.
