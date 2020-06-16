3757 Lexa Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground tennis court

Gulf Breeze Property!! Four Bedroom / 2 bath house over 1900 square feet located in Victorian Village in the Tiger Pointe area. Less than a 5 minute walk away from a public park featuring walking track, tennis courts, basketball courts and playground. You wont want to miss this opportunity!

**All leases are required to participate in MSPM Tenant Benefit Package for an additional monthly fee - more information on the TBP can be found at www.ForRentPensacola.com/tbp.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.