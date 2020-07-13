/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
57 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in The Villages, FL
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
615 Delgado Avenue
615 Delgado Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1094 sqft
GREAT VILLA IN THE VILLAGES FOR LONG TERM LEASE - Delightful furnished two bedroom two bath courtyard villa with a golf cart included.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
6073 Chase Ct
6073 Chase Ct, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
If you are looking for a quaint home to get you started in The Villages, then look no further. This cozy unfurnished Patio Villa will fit all your needs and is in a great location.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
869 DANFORTH COURT
869 Danforth Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1392 sqft
Nicely decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath Amerillo ranch home located in Springhill. 3rd bedroom locked off for owners personal belongings. Open living room with a 55" flat screen TV flows into the dining and kitchen area.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
17300 SE 93RD HEYWARD AVENUE
17300 Southeast 93rd Heyward Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
Nicely furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath patio villa in Ivystone Villas. Cathederal ceilings in living room with amble seating to watch your favorite programs on a 42" flat screen TV. Dining room has a table that will seat 6 with a beautiful china closet.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
705 VILLITA LANE
705 Villita Lane, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1287 sqft
Very clean and nicely decorated 2 bedroom, 2 path Patio Villa located in The Village of Rio Ranchero. Open floor plan with 2 recliners in the living room which features a 50" flat screen TV to watch your favorite programs.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY
1270 Mount Vernon Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1156 sqft
Are YOU ready to move into The Villages and explore all the Wonderful activities.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
1116 San Bernardo Road
1116 San Bernardo Road, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath courtyard villa is conveniently located in the Village of Santiago and behind the beautiful Savannah Center. When you enter you will be welcomed by the openness this home offers and a lot of upgraded features.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
6081 MANION TERRACE
6081 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1453 sqft
Brand new Villa In the New Southern Oaks, with a golf cart garage, a full 2 car garage, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, espresso cabinets, wood plank tile flooring except bedrooms, fenced, small dog is allowed.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2498 UTICA WAY
2498 Utica Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2/2 Colony Patio Villa in the Lovely Village of Lynnhaven. Vaulted ceilings and tile and laminate through the entire home. Completely furnished with everything you would need to move in.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2107 KERWOOD LOOP
2107 Kerwood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY FOR LONG TERM FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION Beautiful ranch home in the center of the Villages. VILLAGE OF AMELIA CLOSE TO LAKE SUMTER Two bedroom two bath home. Non smoking. Laminate, carpet and vinyl.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1181 TRAPPERS COURT
1181 Trappers Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1220 sqft
LOVELY HOME WHERE YOU CAN PLAY GOLF ALL DAY, SHOP AND DINE ALL RIGHT HERE VILLAS OF PENSACOLA Unique floor plan haven't seen this one before. Two bedroom each with their own baths with over-sized kitchen and living area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9300 SE 173RD HYACINTH STREET
9300 Southeast 173rd Hyacinth Street, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1167 sqft
Will be available August UNFURNISHED 2/2 PATIO VILLA IN SPRINGDALE Colony floor plan living dining and kitchen combination. Gas cooking. Master has walk in shower and walk in closet. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2572 BAINBRIDGE LANE
2572 Bainbridge Lane, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1132 sqft
UNFURNISHED AND READY JULY 1 COURTYARD VILLA PET FRIENDLY NICE LOCATION AND REALLY CUTE INSIDE BAINBRIDGE VILLAS JUST INSIDE THE HADLEY GATE Two bedroom two bath home. Tile and laminate throughout the home. Enclosed lanai on the back of the house.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
404 Amaya Ave
404 Amaya Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1477 sqft
Long Term - MOVE IN READY! Make this Beauregard Courtyard Villa your home. Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bathroom villa with 1.5 car garage. FULLY furnished for a ready to live home. Birdcage covered porch with a hot tub. Extra seating area beside the home.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1318 PAGELAND WAY
1318 Pageland Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1392 sqft
This is a lovely home ready for you to move in and enjoy our famous lifestyle Nice three bedroom two bath home. Good location to get to Lake Sumter Landing and all the shopping, dining, etc. There is wifi and tv service included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3406 FORSYTHE TERRACE
3406 Forsythe Terrace, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1218 sqft
Darling 2/2 ranch home in great location completely furnished This home has a one car garage but room for a golf cart.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1674 OSPREY AVENUE
1674 Osprey Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa for ONLY 3850 plus tax for a whole months stay. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3496 AMELIA AVENUE
3496 Amelia Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1156 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs and very close to shopping and dining.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9710 SE 171ST ARGYLL STREET
9710 Southeast 171st Argyll Street, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,850
1547 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR JAN, FEB, MARCH 2021!!!! SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!! Must see this beautiful, fully furnished 3 Bedroom 2 Bath House. Pet friendly!! Includes complimentary use of 4 seater golf cart. This is your home away from home.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
712 ARTESIA AVENUE
712 Artesia Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1148 sqft
Two bedroom two bath ranch home with enclosed lanai. Great location and ready for a long term rental. Washer dryer in the garage, one car garage but room for a cart.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
24 Units Available
Parkside at East Village
13765 Northeast 136th Loop Road, Lady Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1442 sqft
Our brand new property has everything you're looking for. We believe in maintaining a simple lifestyle while taking on life's adventures. Our apartments feature convenient design elements with a welcoming and luxurious appeal.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5436 Admiral Way
5436 Admiral Way, Wildwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
Lakeside Landings 2/2 Condo - Property Id: 309413 2/2/1 Condo over looking green space! In a gated community just minutes from The Villages. 2 Pools, Gym, Billards, pickle ball, tennis, basketball, dog park, and playground.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9019 SE Hwy 42
9019 Southeast 165th Street, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
AMAZING 3/2 HOME IN GREAT LOCATION FOR LEASE - Excellent location!! Great 3/2 home across from The Villages on Hwy 42.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orange Blossom Gardens
723 Jason Dr.
723 Jason Drive, Lady Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1396 sqft
April - December 2020 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom king bed in the master with a tv, queen bed in the 2nd room and pull out bed in the couch in the front room. Tv in the living and front room as well.
