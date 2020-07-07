/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM
56 Apartments for rent in The Villages, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 27
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6091 Manion Ter
6091 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1266 sqft
This Beautiful home is located in The Villages, Monarch Groves neighborhood. Surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways. Near the Riverbend Recreation Center, Rupert Canine Park, and Swallowtail Recreation Area.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
869 DANFORTH COURT
869 Danforth Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1392 sqft
Nicely decorated 2 bedroom 2 bath Amerillo ranch home located in Springhill. 3rd bedroom locked off for owners personal belongings. Open living room with a 55" flat screen TV flows into the dining and kitchen area.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
17300 SE 93RD HEYWARD AVENUE
17300 Southeast 93rd Heyward Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
Nicely furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath patio villa in Ivystone Villas. Cathederal ceilings in living room with amble seating to watch your favorite programs on a 42" flat screen TV. Dining room has a table that will seat 6 with a beautiful china closet.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
705 VILLITA LANE
705 Villita Lane, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1287 sqft
Very clean and nicely decorated 2 bedroom, 2 path Patio Villa located in The Village of Rio Ranchero. Open floor plan with 2 recliners in the living room which features a 50" flat screen TV to watch your favorite programs.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1644 LATTA COURT
1644 Latta Court, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1392 sqft
Beautiful Amarillo 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Sunset Pointe. Very open floor plan with the living room featuring a flat screen TV with amble seating to watch your favorite programs.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2121 BARBOSA COURT
2121 Barbarosa Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1513 sqft
PERFECT HOME IN THE HEART OF THE VILLAGES! This BEAUTIFUL 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath "Whispering Pine" features a spacious Den and comes completely "Turn Key" Furnished! This Whispering Pine Designer Home is nestled in the Village of Santo Domingo and is
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1634 DUFFY LOOP
1634 Duffy Loop, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1927 sqft
Fantastic designer home centrally located in The Villages. Located in Sabal Chase Village close to Sumter Landing. Home features eat in kitchen, an enclosed large lanai, and free wifi and cable. Fully furnished and ready for you to enjoy.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1270 MOUNT VERNON WAY
1270 Mount Vernon Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1156 sqft
Are YOU ready to move into The Villages and explore all the Wonderful activities.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1105 SAN ANTONIO LANE
1105 San Antonio Lane, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
Are YOU looking to have an incredible time while Renting in The Villages. Come experience this 3/2 with a 2 car garage home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
6081 MANION TERRACE
6081 Manion Ter, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1453 sqft
Brand new Villa In the New Southern Oaks, with a golf cart garage, a full 2 car garage, stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, espresso cabinets, wood plank tile flooring except bedrooms, fenced, small dog is allowed.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1549 HARDEEVILLE COURT
1549 Hardeeville Court, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1156 sqft
This unfurnished well maintained 2 bedroom/2 bath Colony Patio Villa is located in one of the most desirable areas The Village of Mallory Square it is just 5 minutes from Lake Sumter Landing which has nightly entertainment numerous dining
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1135 SANTA CRUZ DRIVE
1135 Santa Cruz Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1146 sqft
Really nice long term rental available now. This courtyard villa is in a great location. So close to everything, shopping, dining, nightly entertainment, gas stations and banking facilities. Partially furnished.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
17233 SE 84TH KNIGHT AVENUE
17233 Southeast 84th Knight Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1158 sqft
Really lovely and comfortable courtyard villa with two bedrooms king in master queen in guest. Dining area seats six. No homes behind the property and fenced in. Do have a view of a lake. Close to Hwy 42, Lopez Country Club, dining and shopping.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2498 UTICA WAY
2498 Utica Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1156 sqft
2/2 Colony Patio Villa in the Lovely Village of Lynnhaven. Vaulted ceilings and tile and laminate through the entire home. Completely furnished with everything you would need to move in.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2315 KENILWORTH PLACE
2315 Kenilworth Place, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1108 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! This furnished/turnkey 2/2 Callaway Cabana Villa is ready to move in. Located in Ezell Villas in the Village of Tall Trees, which is between 466 and 466-A.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1128 OLD DOMINION ROAD
1128 Old Dominion Road, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1397 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2107 KERWOOD LOOP
2107 Kerwood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1135 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY FOR LONG TERM FURNISHED AND IN A GREAT LOCATION Beautiful ranch home in the center of the Villages. VILLAGE OF AMELIA CLOSE TO LAKE SUMTER Two bedroom two bath home. Non smoking. Laminate, carpet and vinyl.
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2210 MARGARITA DRIVE
2210 Margarita Drive, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1516 sqft
Looking to experience The Villages but aren't read to buy? Why not rent?? We welcome You to Explore all that The Villages has to offer in one of the most desirable locations near Spanish Springs.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3406 FORSYTHE TERRACE
3406 Forsythe Terrace, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1218 sqft
Darling 2/2 ranch home in great location completely furnished This home has a one car garage but room for a golf cart.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1597 ABERCROMBIE WAY
1597 Abercrombie Way, The Villages, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1392 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Amarillo model home located near Seabreeze Rec center between 466A and Lake Sumter Square and Brownwood Square off Buena Vista and Bailey Trail in Liberty Park.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
1636 SUMMERCHASE LOOP
1636 Summerchase Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1152 sqft
Beautifully decorated Courtyard Villa in Summerchase Villas off Buena Vista just past El Camino and golf cart accessible to all three Villages Squares, golf courses, rec centers, shopping and dining! Use of golf cart included......
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2230 WELCOME WAY
2230 Welcome Way, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
1488 sqft
Must see this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath plus den designer home. This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3496 AMELIA AVENUE
3496 Amelia Avenue, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1156 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL!! Must see this fully furnished pet friendly patio villa This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Lake Sumter Landing and Spanish Springs and very close to shopping and dining.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3513 IDLEWOOD LOOP
3513 Idlewood Loop, The Villages, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1527 sqft
AVAILABLE JAN-MARCH 2021!! SHORT TERM RENTAL!!!!Must see this fully furnished 2 bedroom home in the village of Summerhilll . This is your home away from home. This property is located only minutes from Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing.
