Apartment List
/
FL
/
the hammocks
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

29 Apartments for rent in The Hammocks, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to The Hammocks apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
14 Units Available
Hammocks Place Apartments
15280 SW 104th St, The Hammocks, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,276
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,878
1422 sqft
Right off the water near Hammocks Community Park and Hammocks Middle School. Recently updated with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and extra storage. Trash valet available. On-site pool and 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of The Hammocks
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
64 Units Available
Richmond Naval Air Station
Mareas at Botanica
15520 SW 127th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,570
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1270 sqft
Mareas at Botanica offers a unique lifestyle where you can retreat within a thoughtfully designed community nestled in natural surroundings yet relish in resort-inspired amenities and on-site shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
11 Units Available
Three Lakes
Azura
12755 SW 136th Ter, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,603
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,561
1358 sqft
Spacious, waterfront apartments with hardwood floors, private balconies, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Community amenities include a coffee bar and media room. Close to Miami-Dade Zoological Park and Gardens.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
14 Units Available
Sunset West
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes
8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous community minutes from downtown Miami. Recently updated apartments have in-unit laundry, granite countertops and hardwood floors. On-site coffee bar, clubhouse, expansive pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
$
7 Units Available
International Gardens
International Club Apartments
1900 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
830 sqft
Close to Dolphin Mall, Miami International Airport and Downtown Miami. Spacious units with walk-in closets, window treatments, tiled dining areas, and private screened patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:32 PM
$
8 Units Available
International Gardens
Lago Club Apartments
12375 SW 18th St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1099 sqft
Updated interiors with spacious, tiled kitchens, large screened balconies and walk-in closets. Central Miami location near the area's lakes. On-site pool and sundeck area. Lush, green lawns.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
$
7 Units Available
Kendall
Cherry Grove Village
9000 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,628
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,204
1295 sqft
Twenty minutes from Miami downtown, these newly revamped homes feature granite countertops, large closets and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a business center, a children's playground and a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
16 Units Available
The Crossings
The Stratford
9051 SW 122nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1247 sqft
The Stratford offers 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Miami, FL.
Results within 10 miles of The Hammocks
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
151 Units Available
Palmetto Bay
Soleste Bay Village
18301 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,530
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
900 sqft
Soleste Bay Village is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Palmetto Bay, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
45 Units Available
Fontainebleau Park West
Doral View
901 NW 97th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,553
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,966
1268 sqft
An elegant community that's close to area schools, parks and shopping. Updated interiors feature walk-in closets, private spa bathrooms and ample space. These luxury apartments provide residents with access to resort-like features.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 12:19 PM
$
55 Units Available
Dadeland
AMLI Dadeland
8250 SW 72nd Ct, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,549
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,664
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1037 sqft
Located between Highway 878 and Route 1. Luxury community with pool, yoga studio, concierge and clubhouse. Apartments feature patio/balcony, carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counters. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:13 PM
$
40 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
AMLI Joya
8150 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,833
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1321 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
2140 sqft
Upscale units with 1-3 bedrooms, featuring in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Community has a wine room and yoga facilities. Located near State Route 878.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
39 Units Available
7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St, Sweetwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1000 sqft
If you have an active lifestyle, you don't have to go far! Enjoy the nice South Florida weather by tanning on the sundeck or take a refreshing swim in one of the two large swimming pools located in the community.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
24 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
82 Units Available
Kendall
Pearl Dadeland
7440 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,639
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,634
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,163
1055 sqft
Fully furnished homes with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Many community amenities, including a media room, game center, yoga studio and rooftop water oasis lounge. Near Dadeland Mall and Palmetto Expressway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
16 Units Available
Glenvar Heights
Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St, Glenvar Heights, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,601
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
950 sqft
Near Highway 976 near the University of Miami and South Beach. Recently renovated community with hardwood floors, updated appliances and walk-in closets. On-site amenities including pool, basketball court, courtyard and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:43 PM
$
11 Units Available
Royal Palms
7707 NW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,771
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located near Miami International Airport and the Mall of the Americas. Units include vanities with wall-to-wall mirrors and large private terraces with stunning city vistas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
24 Units Available
AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,735
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,108
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,482
1331 sqft
Amli Doral sits in downtown Doral, close to the Miami International Airport and Florida International University. Units offer stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and ranges.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:26 PM
$
14 Units Available
University Park
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,425
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
838 sqft
Located in the heart of West Miami, were right across the street of Florida International University (FIU). Our location is perfect for those looking for homes while attending the university and those who commute for work in Miami, FL.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:32 PM
$
32 Units Available
Fontainbleau East
Fontainebleau Milton
9517 Fontainebleau Blvd, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,447
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1071 sqft
Easy access to the Dolphin Expressway and minutes from Mr. Food Store and Royal Thai restaurant. Residents enjoy a waterfall pool, racquetball courts, a heated spa and children's playground. Spacious modern floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
$
25 Units Available
Kendall
Colony at Dadeland
9357 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,586
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,532
1288 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open layouts. Ample community amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools and 24/7 fitness center. Close to US Route 1 (Pinecrest Parkway). Near Dadeland Mall for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
76 Units Available
Riviera
The Residences at Thesis
1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$1,870
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1190 sqft
The Residences at THesis will provide the surrounding community with 204 premium upscale apartments that boast high-end finishes, superior services and an experiential living experience.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
47 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,405
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
17 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
City Guide for The Hammocks, FL

An unincorporated suburb of Miami, "The Hammocks" piggybacked its name from a planned community, near Kendall, Florida.

Located in the Palm Coast region of Florida, with the Atlantic Ocean close by, The Hammocks is close to the cross-Florida Tamiami Highway. Lakes and parks are sprinkled liberally throughout the community, and the regional Tamiami Airport is also nearby. With a population just over 51,000, this suburban community is an oasis of Florida sun, shops, and waterways.Youll be fit, tan, and smiling if you move to this relaxing community in the Sunshine State. Tropical Florida temperatures stay warm year round, with summer temps hovering in the low to high 80s. But its not all outdoors - youll be close to Miamis vibrant social, work, and beach scene, with the added bliss of having a quieter refuge to return to after checking out the South Beach art deco and daiquiri vibe. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in The Hammocks, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to The Hammocks apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

The Hammocks apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

The Hammocks 1 Bedroom ApartmentsThe Hammocks 2 Bedroom ApartmentsThe Hammocks 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsThe Hammocks 3 Bedroom ApartmentsThe Hammocks Apartments with BalconiesThe Hammocks Apartments with Garages
The Hammocks Apartments with GymsThe Hammocks Apartments with Hardwood FloorsThe Hammocks Apartments with ParkingThe Hammocks Apartments with PoolsThe Hammocks Apartments with Washer-DryersThe Hammocks Dog Friendly Apartments
The Hammocks Furnished ApartmentsThe Hammocks Pet Friendly ApartmentsThe Hammocks Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FLOakland Park, FL
Hallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLWest Miami, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College